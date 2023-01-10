ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roll Call Online

Guide to House committee chairs for 118th Congress

The House Republican Conference on Tuesday ratified a slate of standing committee chairs for the next two years, after the GOP steering committee recommended the final batch of nominees in several competitive races on Monday. The remainder were uncontested races where the new chair simply migrated over from being the...
Roll Call Online

House finds bipartisan agreement on a China-focused committee

Republicans and Democrats were in bipartisan agreement Tuesday about establishing a special House committee that would focus on China, addressing a wide-ranging set of issues on trade, defense, foreign policy, technology and human rights. “One of the greatest worries about the future is that we fall behind Communist China,” House...
Roll Call Online

Debt limit battle set to dominate 2023 fiscal agenda

Lifting the statutory debt ceiling is set to dominate this year's budget agenda. Republicans first need to agree among themselves on what to ask for in exchange. Any day now, the Treasury Department is expected to announce it is technically running up against its $31.4 trillion borrowing cap — as of Wednesday, it was just $78 billion away — and needs to dip into its tool chest of "extraordinary measures" to stay under the limit.
Roll Call Online

Congress trims funding for Pentagon ‘chem-bio’ programs

The latest defense spending law would subtract about 7 percent from the president’s request for numerous Pentagon chemical and biological defense programs on the grounds that they need to be more effectively executed. A pair of former Defense Department officials who once oversaw the programs say spending adjustments like...
Roll Call Online

McCarthy seeks to calm debt ceiling waters

Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling, but he said Thursday that Republicans wouldn’t risk the government not being able to pay its bills. "We don't want to put any fiscal problems to our economy and we won't," the California Republican...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Roll Call Online

House Freedom Caucus goes full ‘swamp’

The House Freedom Caucus has gone native — for now, at least. “We’re just having a nice day, behind closed doors, doing our jobs,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Jan. 5, according to the Texas Tribune. How times have changed on the House side of the Capitol.
Roll Call Online

Special counsel to probe Biden storage of classified documents

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland named a special counsel Thursday to investigate storage of classified documents at places President Joe Biden worked before his return to the White House. Former federal prosecutor Robert Hur, who previously served as U.S. attorney in Maryland, will have the authority to probe the document...
Roll Call Online

House passes bill limiting oil reserve sales to China

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would limit sales of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to entities affiliated with the Chinese government. The bill passed 331-97 with the support of all Republicans and 113 Democrats. Introduced by House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., it would prohibit the sale of any petroleum products from the SPR to “any entity that is under the ownership, control, or influence of the Chinese Communist Party.” It would also require the Energy Department to guarantee as a condition of sale that crude oil not be exported to China.
Roll Call Online

Baby boomers loosen their grip on Congress

Move out of the way, TV dinners, and get ready for avocado toast. Baby boomers, or those born from 1946 to 1964, no longer make up the majority of Congress. While still clinging to the top generational spot, boomers make up only a plurality of the newly convened 118th Congress, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of lawmakers’ birthdays. Around 48.5 percent of the representatives, senators and delegates come from the baby boom generation.
Roll Call Online

US Chamber pushes immigration overhaul, trade deals

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s biggest lobbying group, unveiled its yearly legislative agenda Thursday, calling for overhauls of immigration law and federal permitting procedures as well as new trade deals. Amid friction with some House Republican leaders over its endorsements of some Democratic candidates, the K Street...
Roll Call Online

Congress barely dents scourge of hunger in military

A recently enacted income supplement for low-ranking U.S. troops, put in place primarily to alleviate food insecurity in the ranks, will help less than 1 percent of the estimated scores of thousands of hungry U.S. military families, according to Pentagon figures. That statistic, which has not been previously reported, suggests...
Roll Call Online

Legal woes grow for George Santos as another watchdog files FEC complaint

The troubles keep piling up for serial prevaricator George Santos, the freshman representative whose alleged misuse of campaign funds now has another government accountability group asking the Federal Election Commission to investigate. Accountable.US, a progressive watchdog organization, filed a complaint with the FEC on Friday, alleging the New York Republican’s...
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court weighs immunity of Puerto Rico oversight board

The Supreme Court grappled Wednesday with whether a government board created by Congress to oversee Puerto Rico's debt has the same protections from certain lawsuits that states have. And some justices at the oral arguments sounded hesitant about whether the Supreme Court should even decide that in this case, one...
Roll Call Online

Home-county Republicans urge Santos to resign New York seat

Freshman Rep. Anthony D’Esposito joined other New York Republicans on Wednesday in calling on fellow Rep. George Santos to resign. Santos said he would remain in office. “I join with you and I join with my colleagues in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” D’Esposito, who flipped a House seat in November, said at a news conference.
Roll Call Online

FAA outage sparks bipartisan concern in Congress

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will investigate a Federal Aviation Administration outage that caused thousands of flight delays early Wednesday morning as part of their discussions of upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation. The FAA on Wednesday announced on Twitter an outage of its information and operations notification system, called the Notice to...

