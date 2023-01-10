Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
FOX Carolina
Travelers Rest PD: Driver identified following hit-and-run at Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says the driver involved in a hit-and-run has turned himself in. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road. Police say a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve Shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one person on New Year’s Eve. Officers said one of the suspects, 24-year-old Christian Drane, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
FOX Carolina
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man sentenced after pleading guilty to over 40 charges
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced for a series of drug and property crimes that resulted in over 40 charges. Officials said 37-year-old Dustin Daniel pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including breaking into motor vehicle, possession of...
FOX Carolina
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!. Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022. Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney Fire Officials: Walmart evacuated after gas leak
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department says the Walmart on 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd was evacuated today after a gas leak. Fire officials say the evacuation began just after 2:00 p.m. after a leak formed from the heating and cooling unit located on the roof. Officials...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
FOX Carolina
‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect. Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but...
Comments / 0