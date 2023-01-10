Australian Open 2023: five rising stars to watch at Melbourne Park | Tumaini Carayol
As another year of grand slam tournaments begins, more younger players outside the top 10 are determined to break through and leave a mark at the highest levels. Next week, at the Australian Open, they will have their first chance of 2023.
Zheng Qinwen, 20, China
As Iga Swiatek marched to the French Open title last year , her dominance was tested not by any of the seasoned, capable professionals she faced but by a newcomer. In the fourth round, for a brief moment, Zheng went blow for blow with the best player in the world, demonstrating her excellent serve, her supreme heavy topspin forehand and her athleticism as she forced a third set. After finishing 2021 ranked 143, Zheng broke into the top 30 for the first time last year. As China looks for a successor to their 2014 Australian Open champion, Li Na , Zheng’s rise continues.
Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, Czech Republic
The continued success of Czech tennis remains fascinating. Not a single Czech player can offer a comprehensive explanation of why their women are so good, but they keep on coming. Last year it was Fruhvirtova’s turn to make a name for herself as she defeated Victoria Azarenka en route to the fourth round in Miami. She finished the season by winning her first WTA title, in Chennai, and positioning herself for an enormous 2023.
The Czech pipeline does not end with Fruhvirtova. This season began with another teenage breakthrough as the 18-year-old Linda Noskova announced herself on the tour by defeating Azarenka on her way to the semi-finals of the WTA 500 event in Sydney. Brenda Fruhvirtova, Linda’s 15-year-old sister, has been attempting to navigate the Australian Open qualifying draw after an incredible 2022 when she won eight titles on the ITF Circuit and came close to the top 100.
Ben Shelton, 20, USA
A year ago, Shelton was one of hundreds of players who declined the traditional route of turning professional in favour of heading to university. While he competed under the tutelage of his father, Bryan, the head coach at the University of Florida, Shelton took the Gators to their first NCAA championship final and then he clinched the title himself.
At 20, it was time to move on from college in order to tackle the professional ranks. The results have been excellent. Shelton has won three challengers and reached three other finals since May, his ranking rocketing from 548 to 92. He arrives in Melbourne for his first grand slam tournament outside the US Open with the hype set to explode.
Lorenzo Musetti, 20, Italy
Musetti’s talent has been well known since his junior days and it has been further underlined in his professional career. Armed with a vicious topspin forehand, a sweet single-hander and a vast arsenal of shots, Musetti has broken through brilliantly, winning an ATP 500 event in Hamburg last year. One week into this season, he has climbed to 19 in the world and his game is flowing as seamlessly as ever although the faster courts in Melbourne may not be to his preference.
Jack Draper, 21, Great Britain
Draper has gained an increasing awareness of his destructive style of play and how to use it to crush his opponents. He likes to keep things simple – his head down and mind focused, Draper has risen more than 200 places in the past year and as he continues to improve it is only a matter of time before he puts together a big run at the biggest tournaments.
Comments / 0