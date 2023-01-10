ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highest Grossing Kids’ Movie Every Year Since ‘Toy Story’ Came Out

By John Harrington
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z4Al_0k9eiMQd00 Hollywood knows how to mine box-office gold, and since the release of the original “Toy Story” in 1995, worldwide grosses for children’s movies have soared. ( These are the 40 most profitable kids’ movies of all time. )

To compile a list of the top-grossing kids movies every year since “Toy Story” came out, 24/7 Tempo ranked all movies released since 1995 by their worldwide box-office gross, using data from The Numbers , an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services.

In the 28 years since Pixar’s story about talking toys and their relationship with their human owners was released, there have been just two years - 1995 and 1997- in which worldwide gross for kids' flicks have fallen under $1 billion. Worldwide gross eclipsed $7 billion in 2016 and 2019.

The number of children’s films released by the movie industry has leapt as well. In 1997, just nine kid-oriented motion pictures were released according to The Numbers. In 2019, there were 179.

“Toy Story” was a critical and box-office hit and spawned three sequels for Pixar Animation Studios, which produced its films sometimes in collaboration with Walt Disney Pictures. Other successes for Pixar included the Monsters and the Incredibles franchises. ( Beware of the worst movie from every major franchise .)

Click here to see the highest grossing kids' movie every year since ‘Toy Story’ came out

As you might expect, Disney itself is well-represented on our list, with films such as “101 Dalmatians,” “Flubber,” “Dinosaur,” and “Frozen.”

DreamWorks Animation got on the children’s movie gravy train with runaway hit franchises such as Shrek, Madagascar, and Kung Fu Panda, while 20th Century Fox found success with the Ice Age franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sDdK_0k9eiMQd00

1995: Toy Story
> Worldwide box office: $519,776,702
> Est. avg. production budget: $37,500,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 1995: 15
> Main cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BALFt_0k9eiMQd00

1996: 101 Dalmatians
> Worldwide box office: $1,245,802,262
> Est. avg. production budget: $46,706,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 1996: 19
> Main cast: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHr5K_0k9eiMQd00

1997: Flubber
> Worldwide box office: $473,204,530
> Est. avg. production budget: $44,000,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 1997: 9
> Main cast: Robin Williams, Marcia Gay Harden, Christopher McDonald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRDZB_0k9eiMQd00

1998: A Bug's Life
> Worldwide box office: $1,207,845,196
> Est. avg. production budget: $47,437,500
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 1998: 12
> Main cast: Kevin Spacey, David Foley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYQcw_0k9eiMQd00

1999: Toy Story 2
> Worldwide box office: $1,188,514,901
> Est. avg. production budget: $43,100,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 1999: 12
> Main cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiCH8_0k9eiMQd00

2000: Dinosaur
> Worldwide box office: $1,742,749,842
> Est. avg. production budget: $55,966,667
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2000: 23
> Main cast: D.B. Sweeney, Juliana Margulies, Samel E. Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUqvr_0k9eiMQd00

2001: Monsters, Inc.
> Worldwide box office: $1,936,346,714
> Est. avg. production budget: $44,416,667
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2001: 16
> Main cast: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mary Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk1hh_0k9eiMQd00

2002: Ice Age
> Worldwide box office: $2,082,713,035
> Est. avg. production budget: $47,882,353
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2002: 21
> Main cast: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13psEp_0k9eiMQd00

2003: Finding Nemo
> Worldwide box office: $2,328,122,547
> Est. avg. production budget: $57,454,545
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2003: 18
> Main cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoKrx_0k9eiMQd00

2004: Shrek 2
> Worldwide box office: $3,034,453,945
> Est. avg. production budget: $63,076,923
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2004: 24
> Main cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZHur_0k9eiMQd00

2005: Madagascar
> Worldwide box office: $2,657,257,398
> Est. avg. production budget: $62,615,385
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2005: 17
> Main cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1874yz_0k9eiMQd00

2006: Ice Age: The Meltdown
> Worldwide box office: $3,717,184,328
> Est. avg. production budget: $71,785,714
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2006: 29
> Main cast: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HheOy_0k9eiMQd00

2007: Shrek the Third
> Worldwide box office: $2,355,530,934
> Est. avg. production budget: $110,333,333
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2007: 27
> Main cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0aWf_0k9eiMQd00

2008: Kung Fu Panda
> Worldwide box office: $1,814,956,870
> Est. avg. production budget: $63,100,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2008: 36
> Main cast: Jack Black, Ian McShane, Angelina Jolie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eharO_0k9eiMQd00

2009: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
> Worldwide box office: $3,114,911,412
> Est. avg. production budget: $68,934,615
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2009: 35
> Main cast: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naIWn_0k9eiMQd00

2010: Toy Story 3
> Worldwide box office: $4,313,371,062
> Est. avg. production budget: $77,473,684
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2010: 68
> Main cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOuyH_0k9eiMQd00

2011: Kung Fu Panda 2
> Worldwide box office: $4,474,753,322
> Est. avg. production budget: $80,970,588
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2011: 55
> Main cast: Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11alqP_0k9eiMQd00

2012: Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
> Worldwide box office: $3,606,210,433
> Est. avg. production budget: $63,417,647
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2012: 71
> Main cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuBAf_0k9eiMQd00

2013: Frozen
> Worldwide box office: $5,397,761,623
> Est. avg. production budget: $78,743,750
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2013: 76
> Main cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FljLE_0k9eiMQd00

2014: Rio 2
> Worldwide box office: $2,942,523,505
> Est. avg. production budget: $44,995,238
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2014: 73
> Main cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Jemaine Clement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvNKv_0k9eiMQd00

2015: Minions
> Worldwide box office: $5,012,242,982
> Est. avg. production budget: $48,857,423
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2015: 164
> Main cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cchTF_0k9eiMQd00

2016: Finding Dory
> Worldwide box office: $7,000,729,815
> Est. avg. production budget: $65,970,833
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2016: 163
> Main cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Ed O'Neill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJ82S_0k9eiMQd00

2017: Despicable Me 3
> Worldwide box office: $5,115,872,788
> Est. avg. production budget: $78,366,667
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2017: 160
> Main cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9pux_0k9eiMQd00

2018: Incredibles 2
> Worldwide box office: $4,946,154,362
> Est. avg. production budget: $83,666,667
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2018: 177
> Main cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hCfK_0k9eiMQd00

2019: The Lion King
> Worldwide box office: $7,553,872,060
> Est. avg. production budget: $92,288,155
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2019: 179
> Main cast: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSyqC_0k9eiMQd00

2020: Sonic The Hedgehog
> Worldwide box office: $1,681,979,009
> Est. avg. production budget: $91,321,429
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2020: 116
> Main cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Asc5H_0k9eiMQd00

2021: Sing 2
> Worldwide box office: $1,874,884,614
> Est. avg. production budget: $82,000,000
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2021: 141
> Main cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FNC6_0k9eiMQd00

2022: Minions: The Rise of Gru
> Worldwide box office: $2,701,506,767
> Est. avg. production budget: $89,285,714
> Total kids' fiction movies released in 2022: 173
> Main cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin

