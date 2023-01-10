ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Nations Ramping Up Military Spending the Most

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHyc7_0k9eiJmS00 The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and growing insurgent violence in Africa have led numerous counties to boost their firepower significantly in recent years, increasing their budgets for weaponry, soldiers’ salaries, logistical support, and other key military expenses. (See how Russian and Ukrainian military spending compares to the rest of the world .)

To determine the countries whose military expenditures increased the most in the five-year period between 2017 and 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical data on military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute . Data is in constant 2021 dollars. Data on military expenditure as percentage of government spending also came from SIPRI. Supplemental data on total population as of 2021 came from the World Bank.

Out of the 25 countries with the fastest-growing military expenditures, nine are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. These countries are boosting their military spending amid increasing Russian aggression against NATO expansion. Though not yet a NATO member, Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia and has also been arming-up since 2017.

Ukraine, a non-NATO member that is currently fighting Russia’s direct military aggression, increased its defense spending by 84%, to $5.9 billion in 2021 compared to 2017. This is on top of the nearly $12 billion the U.S. has provided in military assistance to Ukraine since 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Seven of the countries with the fastest growing military budgets are in the vast Sub-Saharan region of Africa, including the continent’s largest economy and most populous country, Nigeria. Parts of this region are confronting some of the world’s most violent extremist activities.

Four of the 25 countries on this list have increased their military budgets by more than 3 percentage points relative to their total annual government spending in 2021 compared to 2017: Uganda, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Azerbaijan. (These are the 40 countries spending the most on war .)

Click here to see the nations ramping up military spending the most.

Only two of these countries have reduced their military budgets as a share of total annual government spending, including Iran, which was forced to slash military spending to 13% of total public spending from 16% in 2017. Still, Iran increased its spending in nominal terms: from $13.9 billion in 2017 to $24.6 billion last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qvbf_0k9eiJmS00

25. Greece
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +58.8%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $8.1 billion (6.5% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $5.1 billion (5.3% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 10.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nApaC_0k9eiJmS00

24. Mauritania
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +60.6%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $230.9 million (12.5% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $143.8 million (10.4% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 4.6 million

ALSO READ: See How Russia and Ukraine Military Spending Compares to the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPjRA_0k9eiJmS00

23. Albania
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +63.7%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $236.4 million (4.2% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $144.4 million (3.8% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 2.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3eT6_0k9eiJmS00

22. Bulgaria
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +69.0%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $1.2 billion (3.9% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $720.0 million (3.8% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 6.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsTEk_0k9eiJmS00

21. Moldova
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +69.1%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $52.3 million (1.2% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $30.9 million (1.0% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 2.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrcIk_0k9eiJmS00

20. Latvia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +71.3%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $826.6 million (4.8% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $482.5 million (4.4% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 1.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jS9Sf_0k9eiJmS00

19. Mexico
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +71.5%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $8.7 billion (2.4% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $5.1 billion (1.7% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 126.7 million

ALSO READ: The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ue9v1_0k9eiJmS00

18. Finland
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +72.1%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $5.9 billion (3.5% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $3.4 billion (2.5% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 5.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ftZO_0k9eiJmS00

17. Malawi
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +75.7%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $83.3 million (3.0% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $47.4 million (2.5% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 19.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JldDQ_0k9eiJmS00

16. Iran
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +76.5%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $24.6 billion (13.0% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $13.9 billion (16.0% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 87.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTZ5i_0k9eiJmS00

15. Azerbaijan
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +76.8%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $2.7 billion (14.2% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $1.5 billion (10.6% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 10.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCrgG_0k9eiJmS00

14. Ukraine
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +83.0%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $5.9 billion (7.8% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $3.2 billion (6.9% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 43.8 million

ALSO READ: 40 Countries Spending the Most on War

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dT1eV_0k9eiJmS00

13. Somalia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +83.7%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $113.5 million
> Military expenditure, 2017: $61.8 million
> Total population: 17.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNXt9_0k9eiJmS00

12. Egypt
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +86.8%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $5.2 billion (4.8% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $2.8 billion (4.4% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 109.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TJuW_0k9eiJmS00

11. Croatia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +88.9%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $1.7 billion (5.0% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $920.8 million (3.7% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 3.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwwtU_0k9eiJmS00

10. Slovakia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +89.0%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $2.0 billion (3.4% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $1.0 billion (2.7% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 5.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddSpH_0k9eiJmS00

9. Czechia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +89.4%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $3.9 billion (3.0% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $2.1 billion (2.5% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 10.5 million

ALSO READ: The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfIzr_0k9eiJmS00

8. Hungary
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +89.8%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $2.8 billion (3.2% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $1.5 billion (2.2% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 9.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeKQa_0k9eiJmS00

7. Mozambique
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +92.2%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $248.5 million (4.3% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $129.3 million (3.4% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 32.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8P9W_0k9eiJmS00

6. North Macedonia
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +113.0%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $214.6 million (4.3% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $100.8 million (2.8% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 2.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9G76_0k9eiJmS00

5. South Sudan
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +135.4%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $170.4 million (4.7% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $72.4 million (6.2% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 10.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iELLS_0k9eiJmS00

4. Burkina Faso
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +139.9%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $458.3 million (9.6% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $191.1 million (5.2% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 22.1 million

ALSO READ: Countries Hit Hardest By Terrorists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIlWy_0k9eiJmS00

3. Nigeria
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +175.5%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $4.5 billion (7.3% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $1.6 billion (3.6% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 213.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNcvZ_0k9eiJmS00

2. Haiti
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +184.1%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $20.9 million (1.1% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $7.4 million (0.5% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 11.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxPtJ_0k9eiJmS00

1. Uganda
> Military expenditure growth, 2017 to 2021: +207.6%
> Military expenditure, 2021: $1.1 billion (11.9% of gov't spending)
> Military expenditure, 2017: $346.8 million (6.7% of gov't spending)
> Total population: 45.9 million

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 9

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Military.com

Putin Is Grasping for a Wonder Weapon, but Hypersonic Missiles Won't Help Russia

Gary Anderson lectures on wargaming and red teaming at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy