With a big grin, S.S. Rajamouli confirms the obvious. “I’m the happiest person in the world right now,” the RRR director relayed from inside Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Rajamouli was standing in a back corner of the ballroom in what was likely a rare moment of peace and quiet during a hectic awards season that has seen his film honored with a slew of nominations and wins from various critics groups and associations with likely more to come. And he was game to list the many reasons why it’s so easy to light up these days.More from The...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO