Rihanna shares teaser of Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media – see what to expect below. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
De La Soul release 1989 single ‘The Magic Number’ on streaming platforms

American hip-hop trio De La Soul have finally released their 1989 hit single ‘The Magic Number’ on streaming platforms. The cut arrived on digital platforms today (January 13), more than 30 years since it first featured on the group’s debut album ‘3 Feet High And Rising’. The track regained popularity after it appeared in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
Periphery detail new album ‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’

Periphery have formally announced their fifth self-titled album (and seventh album overall), ‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’, poking fun at the prog-metal movement they helped pioneer. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Periphery IV: Hail Stan’ is primed for release on March 10 via the band’s own label,...
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership

Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
‘Industry’ star Marisa Abel confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in biopic ‘Back To Black’

Industry star Marisa Abel has been confirmed to play Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic Back To Black – check out the first image above. Focus Features has partnered with StudioCanal on the project, which has been in talks since 2018. The studio released a photo of Abel in character on Friday (January 13), confirming prior reports that she’d been cast as the Camden singer.
The Strokes share early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from new box set

The Strokes have shared an early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from their forthcoming box set ‘The Singles – Volume 01’. Entitled ‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’, this version was first issued on an EP of the same name through Rough Trade in January 2001, six months ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Is This It’. You can listen to it below.
‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting “God” Steven Spielberg: “He Was So Warm”

With a big grin, S.S. Rajamouli confirms the obvious. “I’m the happiest person in the world right now,” the RRR director relayed from inside Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Rajamouli was standing in a back corner of the ballroom in what was likely a rare moment of peace and quiet during a hectic awards season that has seen his film honored with a slew of nominations and wins from various critics groups and associations with likely more to come. And he was game to list the many reasons why it’s so easy to light up these days.More from The...
Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Wu-Tang Clan have shared a trailer for the final season of their biographical drama series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is set to air on Hulu in just over a month. Created by Wu-Tang member RZA in tandem with screenwriter Alex Tse, the show was initially pegged as a 10-episode miniseries, chronicling the earliest days of the legendary rap collective. Airing in late 2019, it was an immediate smash-hit, and a second season was greenlit to stream in 2021.
How long is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one?

HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. The series is created...
See unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison play Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at 2005 Roadrunner United show

Roadrunner Records have shared a pro-shot video of an unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison playing Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at a special 2005 show. To celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2005, Roadrunner Records selected 4 team captains to lead 57 artists from 45 past and present Roadrunner bands to create one 18-track album, named ‘Roadrunner United’.
Shakira responds to success of song mocking ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira has responded to the success of her new single, in which she takes aim at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The singer collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap on ‘Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53’, in which she mocks Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, who is 12 years his junior.
New book to help support mental health of touring musicians set for release

A new book designed to support the mental health of touring musicians will be released this spring. The book, titled Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual explores the impact touring can have on the mental health of musicians. The 600-page book, written by psychotherapist and former booker, Tamsin...
Acts hit out at lack of R&B representation at BRIT Awards

Numerous artists have criticised the BRIT Awards for the lack of representation of R&B amongst the nominees. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed yesterday (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. R&B has also been overlooked in other non-genre specific categories.

