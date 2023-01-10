Doctoral Student Christy Batts ‘24PHD Selected to Join 15th Cohort of the Alliance for Catholic Education’s Reform Leaders’ Summit

Read full article on original website
Morgan State University and Spellman College Are Now Part of a $1.2B STEMM Initiative Launched by White House
They’re creating more STEMM opportunities for HBCU students!. According to The Plug, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) launched a new initiative to level the playing field in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) fields called the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA). It’s a coordinated national effort to achieve equity in institutions and organizations across America’s science and technology fields. Over the past year, OSTP has been working closely with students, teachers, and workers in science and technology sectors to understand the depth of these educational disparities.
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
3 Ways for Schools to Make Sure They Get What They Pay for in Learning Recovery
American households invest time and money in things they assume are worth it, whether it is because they are believed to improve quality of life or are cost-effective. New parents may be loyal to a particular diaper brand that they believe prevents leaks. Families purchase or prepare school lunches to give their children a balanced […]
macaronikid.com
CMOE Presents Early Learners Academy
The Early Learners Academy (ELA) is a 6-week series of classes incorporating S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elements and utilizing components of the engaging Creative Curriculum. ELA is an early learning experience designed to boost school readiness, social connections and skill development. This 6-week cycle will provide children learning experiences aligned with Indiana’s Early Learning Foundations. These Foundations include acquiring: language and communication skills; early reading and writing skills; math, science & social studies skills; social/emotional skills; Creative Art and Play and Learning experiences and Physical Health and Growth targets. Each class is developed and led by our trained Education Coordinator in partnership with Building Blocks and funded by Welborn Baptist Foundation.
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
DeVry University Welcomes Public Policy and Workforce Development Leaders Jane Oates and Max Stier to Board of Trustees
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- DeVry University has appointed Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation and Partnership for Public Service’s President and CEO, Max Stier to its Board of Trustees to help govern DeVry as an education leader and fulfill its mission to close society’s opportunity gap through increased access to education, relevant partnerships and unmatched support to traditional and nontraditional students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005954/en/ Jane Oates and Max Stier appointed to DeVry University’s Board of Trustees (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off
Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
Woonsocket Call
The ultimate Math practice site, MathPrep.com, helps students of all levels practice their skills and build a strong foundation.
MathPrep.com uses machine learning and AI to revolutionize math practice for all levels through curated questions for optimal learning. MathPrep.com is a leading math practice site that helps students adequately prepare to ace their math tests at all levels. The learning platform leverages machine learning and AI to streamline the learning process, enhances results, and saves students a lot of precious time by helping them learn what is essential and required at each level. With cutting-edge learning technologies, MathPrep.com is creating confident math students.
abovethelaw.com
Law School Dean Wants ChatGPT Taught In Legal Research & Writing Classes
We’re at a very interesting inflection point. It would not surprise me if professionals of the future will be expected to make queries to chatbots and other tools to at least get an initial draft of a document. — Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School, in comments...
