Man arrested after sexual encounter with man in bondage goes wrong

Kissimmee, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after the man he was intimate with was found dead wearing bondage gear.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Bryant Scott Demelo was arrested on a manslaughter charge in relation to the death of a man found wearing bondage gear in Kissimmee in September.

Authorities say deputies were called to an address in Kissimmee on September 5th in regards to a suspicious death.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man who was wearing bondage gear and appeared to have trauma to his body.

Demelo was the last known person to have contact with the victim and told deputies he had a sexual encounter with him.

According to authorities, Demelo beat the victim unconscious during the encounter after the victim bit Demelo on his genitals.

Demelo fled the scene without calling 911 or trying to help the victim, leaving him for dead.

The victim's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Demelo was found with methamphetamine at the time of his arrest and will be charged with drug possession.

He was transferred to Osceola County to face the manslaughter charge.