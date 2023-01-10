CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night ahead. By morning most of us will be around 20 degrees. Few clouds tonight, contributing to the temperature drop. Gradually warming as we head through the long weekend, clouds increase MLK Day with showers after sundown. Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO