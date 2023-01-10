A surplus of snowfall has local farmers looking ahead at how that snow could affect the year’s farming cycle

Read full article on original website
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Some more clouds, and some more warmth for the weekend
Today: For our Friday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with more in terms of Sunshine for the Minnesota side of things especially fore the first half of the day. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH.
Sunshine on the way, some South Shore snow today
Thursday: Some roads could be slick to start our day with some patches of snow and ice. Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. We’ll probably see more signs of sunshine on the Minnesota side of things towards this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH and gusting to 30 MPH. With this some lake effect snow is possible along the South Shore. A couple of inches of accumulation will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Tracking two storms next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking two potential storms next week and has an update on the improving air quality around Minnesota.
Some light wintry mix and snow for today
Wednesday: For the most part Models have backed off on snow accumulations for the day today. There is still a 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers, but accumulations should be less than an inch for most. The best opportunity to see more than a 1″ would be across the far southern portions of our area and along the South Shore of Lake Superior.
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Worst air quality in the Twin Cities since 2005 as MPCA issues "red alert"
We haven’t had air this bad in the Twin Cities since 2005. That’s the last time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had to issue a red alert for air quality due to what’s called winter stagnation.
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
UPDATE: Air quality alert extended for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities metro area. The alert took effect Monday at 10 a.m., and it was supposed to end at noon Tuesday, but it was extended...
Farmers voice frustration over needed ditch repairs
MEADOWLANDS, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Farmer Tom Horvath has been farming in the Meadowlands area for decades and is frustrated with the state of the land. He’s been dealing with flooding for years that he says is avoidable. “So, when we get our rain our water table is...
Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
CIRCLE PINES, Minn. – Snowmobile clubs are urging riders to be safe after a deadly weekend across the state. Three people died in separate crashes in St. Louis, Otter Tail and Wabasha counties.Michelle Koch is president of the Rice Creek Trail Association."We've gotten a lot of local traffic. People who normally have to trailer elsewhere are getting to ride trails closer to home," Koch said.As the club celebrates its 40th year, it's being rewarded with a snowy winter. But they're also aware of tragedy in other parts of the state."It's heartbreaking," Koch said. "A lot of things can happen....
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Minnesota’s Famous ‘Igloo’ Ice Bar Open For The 2023 Winter Season
While the igloo ice bar on Lake of the Woods has become a tradition on the Northern Minnesota lake, it has caught the eye of more fans in recent years as Instagrammers, bloggers, and others have caught wind of - and shared - the quirky borderland attraction. If you aren't...
