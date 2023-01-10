Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Improvements begin on Hollister’s Hulland Park
The planned future construction of a new pavilion has jump started improvements at Hulland Park in Hollister. According to a release by Hollister city officials, the pavilion is still several years from being built, but smaller improvements will be completed in order to continue adding necessary infrastructure to support the new facility.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister City Administrator gives Yacht Club update
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting. The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
KFVS12
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Witty donates remaining campaign funds to charity
A local political candidate who lost in the November election is using the closure of her campaign to try to raise awareness of a charity need in the area. Ginger Kissee Witty, who lost to Rep. Brian Seitz in the race for the 156th State House seat, announced she gave the rest of her campaign fund to the Senior Age Meals on Wheels Branson program.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Les Brown Jr, Branson based musician, actor, dead at 82
The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82. Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer. Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gary Burkhead
Gary Burkhead, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away from lung cancer on January 5, 2023 at his home. Gary was born on August 3, 1946 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Donald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Morris) Burkhead. He served two years in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Gary married his wife, Diane Lynch in Des Moines, IA on July 3, 1975 in Forsyth, MO.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Two Branson wrestlers win titles at recent tournaments
The Branson High School boys wrestling team had a pair of individual champions and four medalists overall at the 51st Annual Monett Tournament. The tournament, which was hosted by Reeds Spring because of a broken water pipe at Monett, produced championships for Kyshin Isringhausen in the 138 weight class, and Cade Grimm at 215. This is the second straight tournament the duo won titles; they also won in their weight classes at the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament.
bransontrilakesnews.com
McKenzie Hamilton signs with MSU - West
Hollister High School senior McKenzie Hamilton recently signed a Letter of Intent to continue her education and athletic career in softball at Missouri State University, in West Plains. Hamilton was named utility player on the 2nd Team All Conference of the 2022 All-Big 8 Softball Team. She joins the 2023-2024...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
KTLO
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Colette Kathleen Windisch
Colette Kathleen Windisch, 85, of Branson, MO passed away on January 8, 2023. Colette was born on May 25, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Herman and Hazel (Fagen) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Windisch IV; brother Ronald (Barbara) Unger; and brother Gerard Unger.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Comments / 0