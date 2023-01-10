Read full article on original website
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation
Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Why Richard Rourke From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Though it's been some years since it aired, Season 3, Episode 6 ("Quid Pro Quo") of "Blue Bloods" presented a twist that audiences couldn't have expected and still leave some wondering. The episode follows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) being asked to reopen a cold case by Nathan...
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
TVLine
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
The Real Reason Ellen Pompeo Is Quitting 'Grey's Anatomy'
She's played Meredith Grey since the ABC drama premiered in 2005.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles
Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
