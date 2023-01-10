Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 15: $20 off Bose Sport Earbuds, $200 off M2 MacBook Air, $200 off Bluetti EB3A Solar Generator and Panel
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The best deals found today include a two-pack of Apple AirTag Leather Loops for $24.99, a Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch for $23, discounted H&R Block tax software, and more. The AppleInsider team...
Apple Insider
Oakywood Magsafe Collection Review: perfect for a home office
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Using sustainable wood detailing, the Oakywood Magsafe Collection provides aesthetically pleasingMagSafe docking stations that would be a great fit in the home or office of those who appreciate expert, handcrafted wooden carpentry from an eco-friendly brand.
Apple Insider
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays
An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
Apple Insider
Rosenblatt cuts AAPL target to $165 on iPhone production & economic situation
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While retaining its advice to buy Apple stock, Rosenblatt Securities has reduced its target price by $24, citing iPhone production delays and "macro services headwinds." In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, the...
Apple Insider
Getting started with Arduino on macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Arduino is an inexpensive, small electronics platform for makers. Here's how to get started with it onmacOS. When the small electronics platform Arduino exploded onto the electronics scene in 2005, it sent shockwaves through...
Apple Insider
Apple's Services penetration isn't high despite years of growth
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Services business is continuing to see year-on-year quarterly growth, with over900 million users paying for subscriptions on Apple's platform as of October. Despite this, Apple's Services still aren't penetrating the user base as much as it should, at least according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
Apple Insider
New Mac Pro in testing, Apple VR headset in sight, MacBook Pro with touchscreen
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, what's on everyone's mind is the prospect of Apple VR, an OLED touchscreen onMacBook Pro, an imminent Mac Pro, and more. A new report says that...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
Apple Insider
Apple plans fix for iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has confirmed that it is investigating reports of single and multiple horizontal lines appearing on startup screen of theiPhone 14 Pro. As previously reported, the issue affects both the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Apple Insider
Hands on with all the best HomeKit gear announced so far this year
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with AppleHomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers. All of the items we're highlighting...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 14: $100 off M1 MacBook Air, $100 off Dyson Cyclone V10, $250 off 65-inch Amazon Fire TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The best deals found today include a less than half-price Apple AirTag Leather Loop, $25 Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, a $29.99 Logitech G435 Bluetooth headset, and more. The AppleInsider team...
Apple Insider
Apple's workhorse MacBook Air is 15 years old
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's now barely recognizable from the original in all but name, but whether it's the new M2MacBook Air or any other version, this superb line was unveiled on this day in 2008. Cast your...
Apple Insider
Apple plans microLED displays in everything after 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's use of microLED will explode to its entire product line after an update to theApple Watch Ultra in 2024. After spending some six years on its own custom-created microLED displays, codenamed T159 back...
Apple Insider
Apple seeks 911 dispatcher feedback over Emergency SOS skier misfires
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is starting to collect information from dispatchers working in 911 call centers about incorrect calls from skiers'iPhones triggered by Emergency SOS and Crash Detection. The introduction of the Crash Detection feature for the...
Apple Insider
How to Switch From a Digital to Analog Stopwatch on iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You don't have to stick to the default Stopwatch view. Here's how to switch between a digital and analog appearance when using youriPhone to time something. It's pretty easy to swap from the modern...
Apple Insider
Best personal safety apps for iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPhone goes beyond a communication tool, as it can even be used to enhance your personal safety. Here are the best that can help keep you protected. Whether you are a college student...
Comments / 0