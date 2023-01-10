Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
mainebiz.biz
Maine Law starts 'next chapter,' unveiling new home in Portland
Reflecting on her own law school days, Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday helped inaugurate the new home of the University of Maine School of Law in Portland. "I learned to think on my feet and perfect my research skills," Mills said of her time on the school's law review in her last year, during which she recalls eating a lot of chocolate and drinking a lot of coffee.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
WMTW
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine
If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
wabi.tv
Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning. It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. We’re told...
A New Hampshire Man Was Arrested for the Death of a Maine Man
Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with murder for the shooting death of a Berwick, Maine man. Berwick Police were called to Katabel Lane shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his head. When officers got to the residence they found Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick severely injured. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, resulting in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the man's death a homicide.
wabi.tv
Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police. 41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault. Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint. She was believed...
WGME
Augusta solar project sparks controversy over where panels may be manufactured
PORTLAND (WGME) – A large solar project in Augusta is sparking some controversy. The issue is centered around who manufactured the solar panels and where. The Maine DOT says work began on three solar arrays back in August. They are located inside the I-95 interchanges at exits 109 and...
NECN
Man Arrested for Homicide in Maine
A man was arrested after a homicide investigation in Berwick, Maine on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the head. They found a man who they identified as 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick, Maine with severe injuries, according to authorities.
WMTW
New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu
BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
