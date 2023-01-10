The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday had a little bit of everything (and a lot of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, as such, it was everything the Golden Globe Awards the previous Sunday was not. It had winners who were super-excited to win (see: Brendan Fraser, Bob Odenkirk, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash Betts), entertaining presenters, and a host (Chelsea Handler) who knows how to play to the audience. It felt like a party and was thus a kick to watch on The CW. There are of course a few caveats, namely that the winners had to make...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO