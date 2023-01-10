Read full article on original website
Critics Choice Awards show: Passion, tears and long hikes up to the stage
The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday had a little bit of everything (and a lot of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, as such, it was everything the Golden Globe Awards the previous Sunday was not. It had winners who were super-excited to win (see: Brendan Fraser, Bob Odenkirk, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash Betts), entertaining presenters, and a host (Chelsea Handler) who knows how to play to the audience. It felt like a party and was thus a kick to watch on The CW. There are of course a few caveats, namely that the winners had to make...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
