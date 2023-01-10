Read full article on original website
Democratic Senator Admits Biden Documents Scandal 'Certainly Embarrassing'
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said on Sunday that "this is the kind of thing that the Republicans love."
'Rick and Morty' Future in Doubt as Justin Roiland Faces Years in Prison
The co-creator and voice actor is facing a number of domestic violence charges from an incident in 2020, and has pleaded not guilty.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Criminologist Raises Questions About Bryan Kohberger's 'Disturbing' Posts
"We're getting some indications of his personality through his online persona, but we need to understand him offline as well," Kathy Canning-Mello said.
Video of George Santos Calling Himself 'Anthony Devolder' Viewed 2.8M Times
Santos, a freshman congressman from New York, has faced many calls to step down from office after admitted to embellishing parts of his resume.
Evidence Against Ana Walshe's Husband Keeps 'Piling Up', Ex-FBI Agent Says
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been missing since January 1.
Donald Trump Calls Special Counsel Investigating Him a 'Terrorist'
The former president has repeatedly attacked Jack Smith, who is overseeing classified materials and Jan. 6 probes into Trump.
Prince Harry's 'Scathing' Attack of Palace Aides Won't Help Bullying Claim
A new episode of Newsweek's "Royal Report" podcast discusses Harry's unflattering name calling, directed at palace staff as part of his new book.
Woman Demanding to Touch Her Surrogate's Baby Bump Dragged: 'Their Baby'
"Once it's born, they have all the time in the world to bond," one Redditor wrote, while another posted that "her body is growing the fetus and giving it life."
Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Like an 'Armed Fort' As He Slams Biden Probe
The former president also appeared to criticize Joe Biden being given "sane" and "stable" Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate him.
Fox News Contributor Says 'No Doubt' Network Wants to Move Past Trump
Journalist Mara Liasson explained why she believes conservative media isn't giving the former president as much coverage as they did in 2016.
'The Last of Us' Boss Teases Tory Baker, Ashley Johnson's Roles in HBO Show
"The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann and the HBO adaptation's showrunner Craig Mazin spoke to Newsweek about bringing in the game's voice actors to the show.
Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Has Had Enough of Steve Bannon
David Schoen, who represented Trump in his second impeachment trial, asked a New York judge to take him off Bannon's fraud case.
'RHOSLC' Reunion Trailer: Heather Gay Grilled Over Black Eye and Jen Shah
Jen Shah, who was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on January 6, did not take part in "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 3 reunion.
Spouse's Reason for Taking Husband's Work Laptop Without Asking Sparks Fury
Reddit users drag spouse who posted about borrowing their husband's work laptop to check Facebook.
Biden Documents Scandal May Be 'Dagger' Ending Presidency: Ex-DOJ Official
"Is Obama friend or foe here? I think it's an important question because I haven't seen anything from Obama defending his former number two," Jeff Clark said.
Trump Doubles Down on E. Jean Carroll Insults in Lawsuit Deposition
Trump called Carroll, who has accused him of sexual assault, a "nut case" and claimed that she said it was "very sexy to be raped."
'I Gave Birth While in Prison. It Meant Heartbreak'
I lost it. I was hysterical and crying, I felt like the world had just ended and I did not want to go on with life anymore.
Georgia Prosecutor Has 'What It Takes' to Indict Trump: Kirschner
The former president is currently under investigation in Fulton County for alleged election interference pertaining to his "11,780 votes" phone call.
Video of Keenan Anderson's Arrest and Tasering Viewed 350,000 Times
Anderson died after suffering a cardiac arrest after being repeatedly tasered by police in Los Angeles.
