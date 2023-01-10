Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Events and City Closure Information

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an annual federal holiday that celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. The American holiday honors the life and achievements of the influential civil rights leader.

The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day March begins Jan. 16 at Noon at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St., and will proceed to Patterson Park Community Center. The march route will extend to Middle Tennessee Blvd. then to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. before concluding at Patterson Park.

The Middle Tennessee State University MLK Celebration and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by the Intercultural and Diversity Affairs Center, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Student Union Ballroom on the campus of MTSU, 1768 MTSU Blvd. The special event is free and open to the public.

The Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Breakfast Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building on the MTSU Campus. For ticket information, contact the NAACP Murfreesboro Branch at 615-589-5034 or 615-556-7189.

MLK Day of Service Sort-A-Thon was held Jan. 4-6, 2023. Patterson Park Staff sorted items donated through the City’s “Pack the Packs” food drive. The food drive benefits Murfreesboro City School’s backpack program, providing food to children to take home.