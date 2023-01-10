City offices and facilities closing in observance of MLK Jr. Day Jan. 16

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices, and most recreational facilities, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

The community is encouraged to post MLK Day of Service activities by using #BoroMLKDay.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on the federal holiday.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities, except Adams Tennis Complex, will be closed. Adams Complex will operate regular hours on MLK Jr. Day.

Old Fort golf course will be open on MLK Jr. Day.

St. Clair Street Senior Center will be open Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., but closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of MLK Jr. Day.

The American Red Cross and the Rutherford County Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will partner to host a community blood drive at Patterson Park Community Center on January 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will be appointment only. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood by either visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS www.RedCrossBlood.org

MLK Day of Service Sort-A-Thon was held Jan. 4-6, 2023. Patterson Park Staff sorted items donated through the City’s “Pack the Packs” food drive. The food drive benefits Murfreesboro City School’s backpack program, providing food to children to take home.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an annual federal holiday that celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. The American holiday honors the life and achievements of the influential civil rights leader.

The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day March begins Jan. 16 at Noon at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St., and will proceed to Patterson Park Community Center. The march route will extend to Middle Tennessee Blvd. then to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. before concluding at Patterson.

The Middle Tennessee State University MLK Celebration and Candlelight Vigil, hosted by the Intercultural and Diversity Affairs Center, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Student Union Ballroom on the campus of MTSU, 1768 MTSU Blvd. The special event is free and open to the public.

The Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Breakfast Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building on the MTSU Campus. For ticket information, contact the NAACP Murfreesboro Branch at 615-589-5034 or 615-556-7189.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

