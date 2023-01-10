Read full article on original website
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
Expert: Stats from JPD chief give impressive but incomplete picture of capital city crime drop
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Chief James Davis addressed council members Thursday, he cited crime statistics from a two-page memorandum with percentages and talking points, but very little raw data to back up the assertions he made. The biggest claim from the department: overall crime in the capital city dropped...
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor, civil rights activist dies in house fire
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights activist and the first African American supervisor in Yazoo County has died. Herman Leach was 85 years old, his family says. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Leach passed away in a Friday night house fire at his home in the Jonestown District of Yazoo City.
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school students in rural areas across the Magnolia State were treated to a weekend-long event at the Mississippi Museum of History and Civil Rights. “It’s a different experience from Marks, Mississippi, because Marks is very small,” said Jaylen Watson, a student from Marks. “So, you...
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts. The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Rankin County left one person seriously injured Friday night. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road at the intersection of Greenfield Road. Holley says one individual had to be...
‘All this takes time’: Third-party manager tells judge Jackson water won’t improve overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based engineering firm is expected to take over operations at Jackson’s water treatment plants next month, says the city’s recently appointed water manager. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin gave an update on his efforts to improve the city’s water system at a status...
Hundreds celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Annual Parade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration here in Jackson. Many visitors who came to today’s parade say they enjoy coming every year to keep King’s memory alive and pass down the history to the generations to come. Families lined...
City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
WATCH: WLBT’s Patrick Johnstone sits down with JSU’s head football coach, T.C. Taylor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly one month ago, Jackson State University announced T.C. Taylor as the 22nd head football coach in the program’s history. Taylor officially took over the role following the Celebration Bowl, and Taylor has been busy since then. FULL INTERVIEW:. “I just had to hit the...
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the weekend!. A widespread frost and freeze are likely Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s to nearly 30 degrees. Mostly sunny weather will be here through the weekend. Temperatures will moderate Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. Our...
JSU Basketball squads to put undefeated conference records on the line against Prairie View
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been a tale of two seasons for Jackson State Men’s Basketball under first-year head coach and NBA champion Mo Williams. The Tigers had a brutal nonconference schedule to begin the season, including trips to face Michigan, then ranked Indiana, No. 4 ranked Alabama, and away games against Texas Tech and TCU; along with a neutral site game against formerly ranked Mississippi State.
