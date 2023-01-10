ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Sonny’s BBQ at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A two-vehicle crash in Rankin County left one person seriously injured Friday night. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road at the intersection of Greenfield Road. Holley says one individual had to be...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hundreds celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Annual Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration here in Jackson. Many visitors who came to today’s parade say they enjoy coming every year to keep King’s memory alive and pass down the history to the generations to come. Families lined...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the weekend!. A widespread frost and freeze are likely Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s to nearly 30 degrees. Mostly sunny weather will be here through the weekend. Temperatures will moderate Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. Our...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU Basketball squads to put undefeated conference records on the line against Prairie View

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been a tale of two seasons for Jackson State Men’s Basketball under first-year head coach and NBA champion Mo Williams. The Tigers had a brutal nonconference schedule to begin the season, including trips to face Michigan, then ranked Indiana, No. 4 ranked Alabama, and away games against Texas Tech and TCU; along with a neutral site game against formerly ranked Mississippi State.
JACKSON, MS

