Related
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
yumadailynews.com
Colorado River drought response, pubic meeting January 18th
ARIZONA - Bureau of Reclamation has been announcing actions to stabilize rapidly-declining storage in Colorado River reservoirs, and water conservation actions underway in Arizona will be the focus of the Colorado River Citizens Forum. The meeting will be January 18th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm. The Colorado River Citizens...
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
yumadailynews.com
Lawmaker in Phoenix sponsors bill to protect the states public schools
PHOENIX - A lawmaker in Arizona has been sponsoring a bill to protect the states public schools from a billion-dollar funding cut this spring. The bill Republican Representative Matt Gress introduced would waive the state-imposed education spending cap for 2023. The law known as the Aggregate Expenditure Limit that was...
KOLD-TV
Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs talks water management in State of State, launches groundwater council
PHOENIX –Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed water management during her State of the State speech Monday afternoon, and she signed an executive order to set up a council focused on groundwater management. Hobbs spoke of the Colorado River water cuts that went into effect at the start of the...
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
fox10phoenix.com
New map shows improvements in Arizona's drought conditions
A new map of Arizona's drought condition shows improvement in parts of the state between 2022 and 2023. FOX 10's John Hook has a breakdown of the data.
fox10phoenix.com
How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it
PHOENIX - With the fentanyl crisis getting worse in Arizona and nationwide, residents can take overdose prevention into their own hands if they see signs of it in their community. More than 22 million pills were seized in the state in 2022 with no signs of slowing. According to the...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
kjzz.org
Arizona Department of Education approves 25,000 overdue ESA requests in 1st week under Horne
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education address Wednesday afternoon. Addressing the Senate Education Committee, Horne repeated his priorities of bringing traditional discipline back to classrooms, improving test scores and having armed police officers in every school. Turning to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program,...
