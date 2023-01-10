ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record

Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
Colorado River drought response, pubic meeting January 18th

ARIZONA - Bureau of Reclamation has been announcing actions to stabilize rapidly-declining storage in Colorado River reservoirs, and water conservation actions underway in Arizona will be the focus of the Colorado River Citizens Forum. The meeting will be January 18th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm. The Colorado River Citizens...
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona

The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Lawmaker in Phoenix sponsors bill to protect the states public schools

PHOENIX - A lawmaker in Arizona has been sponsoring a bill to protect the states public schools from a billion-dollar funding cut this spring. The bill Republican Representative Matt Gress introduced would waive the state-imposed education spending cap for 2023. The law known as the Aggregate Expenditure Limit that was...
Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it

PHOENIX - With the fentanyl crisis getting worse in Arizona and nationwide, residents can take overdose prevention into their own hands if they see signs of it in their community. More than 22 million pills were seized in the state in 2022 with no signs of slowing. According to the...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
Arizona Department of Education approves 25,000 overdue ESA requests in 1st week under Horne

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education address Wednesday afternoon. Addressing the Senate Education Committee, Horne repeated his priorities of bringing traditional discipline back to classrooms, improving test scores and having armed police officers in every school. Turning to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program,...
