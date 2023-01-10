How he arrived: Acquired from the Red Sox for cash considerations, 1/11/23. Who left: Lewin Díaz designated for assignment again, 1/11/23. Think of an Orioles pitcher who frustrated you with how many walks he issued. Maybe you’ve just now thought about Daniel Cabrera from the 00s Orioles, who hit triple digits for walks issued in two separate seasons and had a BB/9 of 5.1 overall as an Oriole. You might have thought about last year’s traded reliever Tanner Scott instead. Scott’s Orioles tenure saw him post a BB/9 of 5.5, with walks issued to 13.6% of all batters faced.

