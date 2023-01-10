Read full article on original website
Camden Chat
Friday Bird Droppings: Robot umpires coming soon?
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Yesterday was a fairly quiet day for MLB roster moves, with Carlos Correa finally having successfully completed a physical and signed with Minnesota to take the last remaining big-name free agent off the market. But there was still some notable baseball news, as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that all Triple-A parks will use an electronic strike zone — slangily referred to as “robot umpires” — for the upcoming 2023 season.
Camden Chat
Orioles reach agreements with five of six arbitration-eligible players
The Orioles headed into Friday’s soft deadline for teams to reach agreements with their arbitration-eligible players for 2023 contracts with six salaries still to be resolved. They settled on contracts with five of them, including the outfield trio of Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, and Anthony Santander. Only Austin Voth still has his contract unsettled.
Camden Chat
Know Your Orioles 40-man: Darwinzon Hernandez
How he arrived: Acquired from the Red Sox for cash considerations, 1/11/23. Who left: Lewin Díaz designated for assignment again, 1/11/23. Think of an Orioles pitcher who frustrated you with how many walks he issued. Maybe you’ve just now thought about Daniel Cabrera from the 00s Orioles, who hit triple digits for walks issued in two separate seasons and had a BB/9 of 5.1 overall as an Oriole. You might have thought about last year’s traded reliever Tanner Scott instead. Scott’s Orioles tenure saw him post a BB/9 of 5.5, with walks issued to 13.6% of all batters faced.
Camden Chat
Saturday Bird Droppings: Arbitration done, next up is spring training
The big baseball news to wrap up the week was contract agreements with arbitration-eligible players. Yay! Paperwork!. There were no real surprises for the Orioles. Everyone that agreed to a deal came pretty close to what was projected. Austin Voth was the only one unable to come to an agreement, so it could still be a little while before we find out what will be paid in 2023.
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Another international signing day arrives for the Orioles
There are now two months and 15 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. It’s now exactly one month until pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota to mark the start of spring training. Today has some immediate significance for the Orioles because it marks the start of this year’s signing...
