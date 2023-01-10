Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man
"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
SFGate
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club
HOUSTON (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded as dozens of shots were fired outside a Houston club early Sunday morning, authorities said. Officials believe that just after 2 a.m. Sunday, shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on people in the parking lot of the club, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Shotgun, Ammunition
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being a prohibited person in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Juan Barrigan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of felony probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SFGate
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
SFGate
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — A suspect who was holding a juvenile hostage with a knife in California was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday morning, authorities said. Merced County sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex in the city of Dos Palos around 11:45 a.m. following a report of a physical domestic incident, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
Comments / 0