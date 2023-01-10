Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
John Deere introduces new L341R high-density large square baler
John Deere has introduced the L341R High-Density Large Square Baler to its lineup of balers, capable of producing 3x4 high-density bales. With higher density bales, there will be fewer bales to pick up and move, leading to less in-field compaction, says Chase Milem, marketing manager at John Deere. With fewer bales to pick up, this baler is designed to help save time, labor, and fuel, and ensure transportation trucks are loaded with as much hay as possible.
ctemag.com
ANCA to showcase linear grinder at Expo Manufactura
ANCA Americas in Wixom, MI, a manufacturer of CNC grinding machines, is scheduled to exhibit at Expo Manufactura, a trade show in Monterrey, Mexico, from Feb 7 - 9. ANCA will showcase an FX5E Linear grinder at booth 2128. The company says that the FX5E is ANCA’s affordable tool grinding package and is an economical choice for a quality elemental machine for small to medium grinding of cylindrical tools.
ctemag.com
A Brand AE-VTSS End Mill
OSG is pleased to announce the expansion of its A BRAND AE-N end mill series with the addition of the NEW A BRAND AE-VTSS End Mill! The A Brand AE-VTSS is a duarise coated advanced multifunctional carbide end mill for ferrous metals. With superb chip handling, this stubby end mill can side mill, slot, ramp, and plunge.
ctemag.com
Producing meshes and filters using photo-chemical etching
Photo-chemical etching (PCE) is a metal processing technology that produces stress-free, flat components by selective etching through a photo-resist mask. It is especially well suited to the manufacturing of precision parts such as grids and meshes, precision filters, sharp piercing or cutting edges, lead frames for integrated circuit boards, fuel cell and heat exchanger plates, precision springs, and washers and gaskets.
ctemag.com
Case hardening do-it-yourself
If you make steel tools like I do, sometimes a hard surface is in order. There is a way to case-harden steel that is inexpensive and quick and can be done with an acetylene torch as the heat source. It uses a powder called Cherry Red that is available from tool supply houses.
insideevs.com
US: Subaru Solterra Positively Surprised In December 2022 With 825 Units Sold
Subaru of America reports 56,760 vehicle sales in December, which is 11 percent more than a year ago and the fifth consecutive increase in a very challenging year. The Japanese brand noted 556,581 sales in the United States last year and a 4.7 percent decrease, compared to 2021. The company...
Quad-Turbo Alpina XD3 Shows Diesel Muscles In Acceleration Test
It may sound a little weird to our American audience but there’s a market for performance diesel-powered vehicles in Europe. Automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi keep producing large displacement diesel mills for some of their models, and Alpina, BMW’s in-house tuning firm, offers some of the fastest compression ignition models in the world. Among them is the XD3, which is a quad-turbo diesel SUV monster.
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend
Choosing your next SUV can be difficult. Here are 3 of the best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Houston Chronicle
All-New 2023 Honda Accord Arrives This Month With New Design, Tech and Safety
Editor's note: This post has been updated with new information and additional photos since its original post date November 17, 2022. The all-new 2023 Honda Accord will start rolling into CarPro dealerships this month. The 11th-generation sedan lineup focuses on hybrids. Of six trims, four of them are hybrid models equipped with Honda's more advanced 4th-generation hybrid powertrain. Also making headlines: its new sleeker design and new technology. The new Accord will also mark the brand's first integration of Google Built-In (only on the top-of-the-line Touring Hybrid.) The hybrid models also receive Honda's largest ever touchscreen.
ctemag.com
3B Thread Gages
OSG is pleased to announce the expansion of its 3B Thread Gages! Inch plug thread gages are used to inspect pitch diameter and pitch accuracy of internal threads. OSG inch plug gages are manufactured to Class X tolerances per ANSI B1.2. Go and No-Go gages from OSG are ground from premium HSS and hardened to 64Rc to ensure superior wear resistance. Gages are available with short form certifications.
ctemag.com
PHOENIX PXSH Style Exchangeable Head End Mill
OSG is pleased to announce the expansion of its PHOENIX® PXM End Mill Offering with the addition of the NEW PHOENIX® PXSH Style Exchangeable Head End Mill! The PHOENIX® PXM is an exchangeable head end mill series for superior surface finish and precision in a variety of applications.
5 of the Fastest SUVs That Leave Competitors in the Dust, According to TrueCar
Finding the best SUV for you can be difficult, especially when looking for speed. Here are the fastest SUVs that leave other competitors in the dust. The post 5 of the Fastest SUVs That Leave Competitors in the Dust, According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Honda Teases New SUV For India, Will Debut This Summer
The Indian arm of Honda released a teaser sketch of a new SUV that is set to debut in summer 2023. The automaker describes the SUV as an “all-new” model designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in order to fulfill the specific needs of Indian customers. The teaser...
Autoblog
VW confirms some ID. Buzz GTX specs, additional variants
A Volkswagen executive offered details of the new performance-oriented ID. Buzz GTX — the forthcoming model that will top the electric bus's model line. R&D boss Kai Gruenitz told Autocar that the "cool high-performance version" will be powered by a dual-motor setup producing 250 kW (335 horsepower). 335 horses...
MotorAuthority
Here's how the 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets built
Production of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R has ramped up in Japan. This video takes viewers inside Honda's Yorii Plant to see how the latest Type R gets built. Pay attention, though, because there is no narration. The video shows the entire assembly process in just about eight and...
globalspec.com
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
Comments / 0