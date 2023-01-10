ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman addresses rumours of taking steroids for Wolverine role

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Hugh Jackman has confirmed he’s never resorted to using steroids in order to transform into his famous Wolverine character.

The Australian actor, who played the role in the X-Men film series between 2000 and 2017, is set to return in Ryan Reynolds ’s upcoming Deadpool 3 .

In a recent interview, Jackman was asked by Chris Wallace if he ever “juiced” and took steroids to bulk up.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman responded.

“I just did it the old-school way.”

