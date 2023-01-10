Spare: Prince Harry’s book marked down to half price on day of release
Prince Harry ’s book, Spare , has already been marked down to half price on the day of its release.
Footage from WH Smith in Victoria station shows a member of staff adding the red sticker to a number of copies stacked on the counter.
The memoir has a recommended retail price of £28 according to the WH Smith website, but can also be purchased online for £14.
Major demand was expected for the Duke of Sussex’s book, however, queues appeared sparse outside bookshops in central London on Tuesday.
