Spare: Prince Harry’s book marked down to half price on day of release

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Prince Harry ’s book, Spare , has already been marked down to half price on the day of its release.

Footage from WH Smith in Victoria station shows a member of staff adding the red sticker to a number of copies stacked on the counter.

The memoir has a recommended retail price of £28 according to the WH Smith website, but can also be purchased online for £14.

Major demand was expected for the Duke of Sussex’s book, however, queues appeared sparse outside bookshops in central London on Tuesday.

