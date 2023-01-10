Read full article on original website
TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running
TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running

Your browser does not support the element. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the fight over Democrats chairing committees in the Texas House and other highlights of the first week of the legislative session.
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state's fragile water infrastructure

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state's increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
The fringe ideology of "constitutional sheriffs" is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

The Texas Tribune's reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system.
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.

During a triumphant 2019 ceremony at Parmer Lane Elementary in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott sat on a small stage in front of a large Texas flag as he signed a massive overhaul of the state's public school finance system.
EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown
EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown

Federal authorities have stepped back from a proposal to address high levels of air pollution from the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last summer,...
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices

It's been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year's mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
