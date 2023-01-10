Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Her Mini in Identical Hairstyles: ‘Twinning Is Winning’

Gabrielle Union Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union’s genes must have hit copy and paste when they made her daughter Kaavia James, because the 4-year-old is her mom’s mini-me! Kaavia already has her mom’s fiery spirit and sassy comebacks, and now, she has her exact hairstyle, too. You already know it’ll be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen!

In new photos posted to Instagram yesterday, Union is holding Kaavia in her lap as the two smile for the camera and show off their gorgeous new looks. Their identical hairstyles are braided back into two buns, with two mini strands framing their face, secured with beads at the end. Kaavia’s beads are pink and silver, whereas Union has bigger brown and gold beads. They look so cute!

It turns out, the matching styles were all Kaavia’s idea.

“Imitation IS the best form of flattery,” the Strange World star wrote in the caption. “@kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige. Twinning is winning 🖤🖤🖤.”

She added, “Anything for her. @flawlessbygu Thank you @hairbywankaya ⭐️🔥⭐️.”

Union also shared a photo with her husband Dwyane Wade, as they give the peace sign to the camera. In one shot in the carousel, Union holds two fingers up and smiles, and Kaavia cheekily holds up three fingers as she gives the cutest little grin. At the end is a video taken by Wade. He zooms in on Kaavia and admires her hair, saying “I love it!” Then he pans the camera to Union and says, “Ohh! Twinsies!”

Just when you think this family couldn’t get any cuter!

Octavia Spencer commented, “❤️❤️❤️ she’s the cutest!”

“Cuteness overload 😍😍😍,” someone else wrote.

The mother-daughter duo often wear matching outfits — even on the red carpet! — but these matching hairstyles take their mommy-and-mini-me vibes to a whole new level. Now they can look identical every day!