(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules from February 16 through March 19, 2023. It’s a terrific twist of fates! The inspired Disney animated film is now a mythical new musical adventure. Hercules is the divinely funny story of an honest-to-Zeus hero on a quest to discover who he is and where he belongs. Is love a possibility too? Oh, Hades, yes! The roof-raising score features all the hits you love from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO