Ashland County officers get BBQ meals during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event

Ashland's Corner Park enters into third phase; officials hopeful project wraps by spring
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners opened two construction bids Thursday that put the four-year project closer to the finish line. Construction firms Adena and Sarver Paving bid the project, which involves installing more lighting, repaving the parking lot and finishing the sidewalk.
City of Ashland to install café lights down Main Street
ASHLAND — With the holiday season gone, the City of Ashland recently removed its Christmas decorations from Main Street. Crews unwrapped the garland draped on guide wires over Main Street, lights were taken down, and the large nutcrackers were taken away.
Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support
SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
Ashland County investment earnings in 2022 shatter treasurer's projections
ASHLAND — Higher interest rates usually serve as a damping agent on consumer spending, but they spell higher yields for investments. That was the case on Thursday when Ashland County Treasurer Angie McQuillen approached commissioners to report a $576,709 return on county investments as the fourth quarter of 2022 drew to a close.
Shaken, not stirred, River Valley cracks Galion
River Valley showed no mercy to Galion, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 84-60 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 13. In recent action on January 5, River Valley faced off against Highland and Galion took on Highland on January 7 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
Too much punch: East Knox knocks out Fredericktown
Playing with a winning hand, East Knox trumped Fredericktown 34-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 14. Last season, Fredericktown and East Knox faced off on January 19, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ashland's upset bid falls short on late Lexington bucket
ASHLAND -- Alex Depperschmidt drove to the basket and scored with 4 seconds remaining to cap a fourth-quarter rally that kept Lexington unbeaten after a thrilling, 55-53 Ohio Cardinal Conference win at Ashland on Friday night. Depperschmidt's bucket, his only two-point field goal of the night, helped the Minutemen (12-0...
Brown champions launching the technologies of the future
This week, I visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Glenn leadership team and Ohio economic development leaders. We all agreed, there is no better place in the country to talk about new and emerging technologies than Ohio. Ohio is always...
