BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week on a high note. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was the outlier, giving up 1.2% to 25,810.10, but other regional indexes were higher. Bangkok’s SET index jumped 4.3% on forecasts for a turnaround for...
Inflation was big news throughout 2022. But will it continue in 2023? And looking even further ahead, how should you account for inflation in your long-term plans? Many experts predict that inflation will cool off this year, though there are no guarantees. The high inflation of 2022 is thought to have been caused by some unusual factors, such as a spike in the demand for consumer goods as the world...
LONDON (AP) — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman. Released late Sunday to coincide with...
