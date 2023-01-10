YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since 14-year-old Landon Lockhart’s mother received the tragic news that her son had been killed. “It’s been very hard. Very, very hard… Not being able to wake up and see my baby in the morning, not be able to talk to him,” said LaJena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.

