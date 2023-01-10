Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local collegiate hospital chain on track to raise starting minimum wage
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced that it is raising the starting minimum wage for its employees. According to a release, all entry-level wages will start at $18 an hour by 2026. The increase will start in 2025 for employees at UPMC Pittsburgh and Williamsport-area facilities.
Wedding vendors offer tips for saving money on ‘big day’ plans
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, local vendors filled Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center with wedding cakes, gowns, tuxedos, videography services and more. They also offered some advice on how couples can save money when planning for the big day. As prices on everything seem to skyrocket across the...
Wine, liquor price hike in Pennsylvania taking effect this Sunday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – We’ve reported that prices of some spirits and wine in Pennsylvania are going up. The 4% increase on wines and liquors goes into effect this Sunday. On Friday, Tom Ristvey, the owner of Vey’s Pub and Grille in Hermitage, poured his customer a glass...
Popular Valley chef opens authentic Mexican restaurant
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The building that housed Sunrise Inn in the Howland Plaza for 25 years is now Wahaka Taco. It’s the latest idea of popular chef Mark Canzonetta, who doesn’t plan to stop here. This Wahaka Taco will be the first in a franchise. As...
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A Huntington Bank location is closing its doors for good on Friday. The Wellsville location at 200 Lisbon Street is no longer available to customers. The news was reported back in October, with a Huntington representative saying that there will be 31 branch consolidations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location. M & M Beer in Hermitage is now open at its new location on East State Street at the former Lindy’s at the Beach. It was previously located at the Hermitage Town Plaza.
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
Police asking for information after shots fired in Poland Twp.
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident. Poland Township Police Department, in a social media post, said they received a call about gunshots on New Castle Road around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say the car...
Lisbon Fire Department gets new $64K fire truck
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s fire department has a new truck, thanks to a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. The new fire command vehicle was put into service last Friday. It’s fully equipt and will be used to transport firefighters to emergency calls. The...
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a letter to the Warren City law director, the lawyer for the group looking to establish a charter form of government wrote that the group will “except no high jinks or monkeyshines,” and if an ordinance to place a charter amendment is not passed, he will do his “job and hold (Warren City Council) accountable.”
Customers line up for mega tattoo event in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business’ biggest event of the year. Thirteen tattoo artists were lined up inside State Street Tattoo for the “Friday the 13th” event. The artists come up with 100 designs that are a secret until people walk in.
Family remembers slain Youngstown teen one year later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since 14-year-old Landon Lockhart’s mother received the tragic news that her son had been killed. “It’s been very hard. Very, very hard… Not being able to wake up and see my baby in the morning, not be able to talk to him,” said LaJena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.
Local library system lists 2022’s top checked-out items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) has released a list of the top items checked out last year at its 15 branches combined. Number one was mobile Wi-Fi hotspots (checked out 2,223 times), followed by “People” magazine (1,831), laptops (1,467), iPads (622)...
Group looking to charter Warren to file lawsuit
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot. The announcement from Tina Milner comes one...
Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday. The Gibson Building, which houses the offices of income tax, health and community development is closed after an issue with one of the elevator motors. The building will reopen on...
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man. According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.
Third teen suspect arrested in 14-year-old’s death in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Youngstown. Landon Lockhart went missing in November 2021. Nearly two months later, in January, his body was found in a field on the city’s East Side. Police are investigating his...
Local ‘elite category’ artist has show at Butler
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This is what Lou Zona, executive director of Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art, had to say about Maple Turner, III: He could “go into a closet and in 20 minutes come out with a work of art.” Turner’s talent, says Zona, “is in the elite category.” That is why there will be a six-week exhibit of Turner’s work at the Butler beginning Sunday.
Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own. One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer. The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
