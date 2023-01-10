Greek trial of volunteer migrant rescuers to resume Friday

Read full article on original website
Pakistan launches anti-polio drive targeting 44M children
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Sunday launched its first anti-polio campaign of the year, targeting 44.2 million children under the age of five. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children. Polio affects the nervous system of children and ultimately leads to paralysis.
Turkey says Nordic NATO expansion unlikely before June
ISTANBUL (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
Nepal mourns victims of deadliest plane crash in decades
Nepal observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. Nepal's deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu. bur-qan/dhc
Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself.
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
North Macedonia: 4 officers arrested over convict's escape
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia authorities said Saturday that four prison officers, including a police commander, have been arrested under suspicion of having helped a prisoner convicted of murder escape while being transferred to a hospital. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the commander in...
Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden's bid to join NATO. The protest outside City Hall on...
AP News Summary at 4:09 p.m. EST
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town. POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard in a fiery wreck where at least one witness reported hearing cries for help. It’s the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Hours after dark, scores of onlookers crowded around the crash site near the airport in the resort town of Pokhara as rescue workers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below. Officials suspended the search for the four missing people overnight and planned to resume looking Monday. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
