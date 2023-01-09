ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ghostface Killah Album Dropping Exclusively On Stem Player

By O
 4 days ago

Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty

Over the decades, Ghostface Killah has been the most consistent of artists from the Wu-Tang Clan as he’s dropped multiple albums that kept Shaolin on the map. Now he’s ready to return with a new project that’ll be exclusive to the Stem Player that Kanye West utilized for his Donda 2 album release back in 2022 .

According to HipHopNMore , the new album from Tony Starks will be exclusive to the Stem Player device and to get Wu-Tang fans onboard with the release, the first single, “6 Minutes,” is available to stream on their website for 36 hours. No word on what the title of the album will be or whether or not it’ll feature his fellow Clansmen (Raekwon will more than likely make an appearance). But truth be told, we’re curious to see what Ghost and Stem Player have in store for the OG Hip-Hoppers of the golden era.

Users will be able to put their own content on its 256GB hard drive and also add additional storage thanks to a microSD card slot. With its mini-HDMI port, you could use it as a projector, and it also supports Wi-Fi and cellular connections. It starts shipping in February with more products being planned soon.

Though Kanye West didn’t exactly blow up the Stem Player with his Donda albums, the device did move units thanks to fans who had to get their hands on Ye’s latest projects. Will Wu-Tang fans be willing to shell out big bucks on the one of the two new Stemplayer’s to listen to what Ghostface’s been cooking up in the lab?

– THE GHOSTFACE CREAM STEMPLAYER WILL INCLUDE 5 NEW TRACKS FOR $240.

– A 360 UNITS LIMITED EDITION OF THE GHOSTFACE BLACK STEM PLAYER WILL INCLUDE 10 NEW TRACKS FOR $360.

Aside from the music, fans who purchase the Ghostface Stemplayers will have access to never before heard songs from Ghost, video documentaries, meet and greets with the crew and exclusive access to Stem Fest Concerts whenever those are held.

Will you be buying a Stem Projector to listen to that new work from Ghostface Deini? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post New Ghostface Killah Album Dropping Exclusively On Stem Player appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

