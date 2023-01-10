ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online? It depends where you live

By Addy Bink
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N0GJ_0k9eR7EW00

(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history .

Ready to try your luck at such a large prize but don’t want to wait in line at a grocery store or gas station? In some states, you can.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, except these five , as well as Washington, D.C. In some, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online.

Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states

In some states, Mega Millions players can use third-party service options to purchase tickets. Lotto.com, for example, purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player. Players in Arkansas, Colorado , Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can use this service, according to Lotto.com .

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon . In Oklahoma and Indiana , players can build their ticket on the state lottery’s app but need to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print the ticket.

In these states, the lotteries sell tickets on their own websites: Georgia , Illinois , Kentucky , Michigan , New Hampshire , North Carolina , North Dakota , Pennsylvania , and Virginia . Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Not sure how to play Mega Millions? Here’s what you need to know

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets online: Arizona , Arkansas , California , Connecticut , Delaware , Florida , Idaho , Iowa , Kansas , Louisiana , Maryland , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Montana , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , New Mexico , Ohio , Oregon , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Texas , Vermont , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin , and Wyoming .

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville police looking for suspect in stabbing death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on by Greenville Police for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Jan. 6. George Wesley Tyson III, 35, of Greenville is wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, officials said. On Jan. 6 at around 11:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to ECU Health […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Do you know what individual M&M’s candies are called?

While it’s technically not incorrect to call an individual M&M’s candy an “M&M,” the brand’s parent company — Mars, Incorporated — refers to each colorful bit of candy-coated chocolate by another term.
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying a $1 ticket

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP0 — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Photos show skimming devices hidden in gas pumps

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at gas pumps after several were found at a truck stop in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. According to the police department, officers were called Friday to a Pilot Travel Center for a report of skimming devices found on the diesel pumps. Three skimming devices were found on three different pumps at the truck stop.
STURBRIDGE, MA
WNCT

WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.  The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy