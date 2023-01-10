Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Expect a soggy and snowy holiday weekend across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a gorgeous Friday ahead in the Valley of the Sun, with the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since late November. Partly sunny skies can be expected this afternoon with a high temperature of 75 degrees. After an unseasonably warm end to the work week,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather days Sunday-Tuesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of winter storms poised to hit Arizona over the long holiday weekend has prompted First Alert Weather days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is your heads up to plan for rainy conditions across the Valley with the potential of .30″-.50″ in places. Expect dangerous winter driving with falling/blowing snow in the High Country throughout the weekend. But we still have time to enjoy this Friday night with some clouds and mild conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s. Cloudy skies and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Conditions will start to deteriorate in northwestern Arizona by Saturday afternoon and northern Arizona Saturday night in Sunday morning with heavy snow and low visibility.
AZFamily
First Alert for rain, snow in Arizona beginning Sunday through Tuesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Quiet weather will finish off the week with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and upper-60s on Saturday. However, clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim at Arizona. As a result, we’re First Alerting for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the likelihood of rain, heavy at times, around metro Phoenix. For the mountains, especially above 5,000 feet, we anticipate periods of heavy snow beginning Sunday morning, making travel potentially dangerous through the early part of the week. Rain will start Sunday morning and end by late Tuesday morning. Snow will linger into Tuesday night.
queencreeksuntimes.com
ADOT: Be prepared for rain, snow to impact travel midway into weekend
This weekend may start out with pleasant weather, but drivers should be prepared for slick and potentially hazardous conditions on the state’s highways once a winter storm system starts to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Arizona high country in the coming days. The Arizona Department...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
AZFamily
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain
First Alert Day issued on Sunday for rain in the Phoenix area. Royal Norman has the full forecast breakdown as rain is expected in the Valley and snow will hit the High Country. Holiday weekend storm on its way to Arizona. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A warm-up is in...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings high winds, rain and snow to Arizona overnight
PHOENIX — A cold front is moving into Arizona!. As it pushes through, winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping. Valley highs will fall back into the mid 60s on Wednesday after hitting the low 70s this afternoon. We're also tracking rain and snow, mainly across northern Arizona,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Sunday: Cold front brings rain, snow to northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re issuing an early First Alert for Sunday across Arizona. A strong winter storm is likely to bring copious amounts of snow and rain. And although the projected amounts of snow and rain are pretty impressive, it’s still a bit early to hang our hat on any specific numbers. That being said, it’s a holiday weekend, and many folks are heading to the mountains and many more and taking part in outdoor events around the Valley, not the least of which is the Rock n Roll Marathon on Sunday. Right now, we’re pretty sure we’ll have rain around the Valley on Sunday, but the amount and duration are still in question.
AZFamily
NOAA: 2022 Earth’s 6th warmest year on record, drought continues to impact Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a full climate report on 2022. They say Earth warmed up a couple of degrees Fahrenheit and was the 6th-warmest on record. While it was not the warmest on record, 2022 was the warmest La Nina on record. The La Nina pattern usually brings cooler temps to the west, while El Nino brings warmer weather.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona
Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend
The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
Arizona helicopter crew rescues driver from flash flooded creek: 'precarious situation'
An Arizona driver was rescued by a helicopter crew last week after he allegedly drove around the Tonto Creek barricade and his vehicle became trapped in flood waters.
12news.com
5 dead, multiple traffic delays after 4 crashes on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — Five people are dead after a fiery semi-truck crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Deputies said a semi-truck crashed into two passenger vehicles going at full speed. The impact caused the two passenger vehicles to...
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
