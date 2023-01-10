PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re issuing an early First Alert for Sunday across Arizona. A strong winter storm is likely to bring copious amounts of snow and rain. And although the projected amounts of snow and rain are pretty impressive, it’s still a bit early to hang our hat on any specific numbers. That being said, it’s a holiday weekend, and many folks are heading to the mountains and many more and taking part in outdoor events around the Valley, not the least of which is the Rock n Roll Marathon on Sunday. Right now, we’re pretty sure we’ll have rain around the Valley on Sunday, but the amount and duration are still in question.

