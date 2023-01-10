Read full article on original website
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Propaganda changed my father’s mind about Vladimir Putin - former diplomat
A former Russian diplomat who quit his job over the invasion of Ukraine has told BBC News about how the war has divided his family. On the first day of the Russian mobilisation, Boris Bondarev’s 75-year-old father went along to be drafted. My father “is an example of how...
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
