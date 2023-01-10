Read full article on original website
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Blogger Beth Matthews' parcel should have been checked, jury told
A blogger who died at a secure mental health unit should not have been allowed to open her own post, according to a risk assessment carried out only three days before her death. Beth Matthews, 26 and from Cornwall, had a poisonous substance delivered to a psychiatric ward at the...
The problem with politicians and classified files
For global leaders, it appears the words "top secret" are sometimes treated as more of a suggestion than a command. US President Joe Biden is the latest in a long line of politicians caught being careless with classified documents. News has emerged of files found at his former private office,...
