AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
The Associated Press

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
CBS Pittsburgh

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
