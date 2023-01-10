Read full article on original website
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Tuesday night.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner in Friday night's drawing
No one won the estimated $940 million jackpot Friday, January 6 – pushing the lottery prize to over $1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday.
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.
Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion - second largest in the lottery's history - is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots were won on that otherwise famously unlucky date.
Mega Millions Tuesday Jackpot Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million — or more...
Lottery jackpot soars to $1.35 billion, second-largest in Mega Millions history
There were several big winners during Tuesday night's drawing but none of the tickets matched all six numbers. This means that Friday's Mega Millions lottery jackpot rises to $1.35 billion, the second-largest jackpot in game history. Previously, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot soared to $1.1 billion after no one matched all six numbers....
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion after no one wins $1.1 billion grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Record-Breaking $1 Billion: Your Chance to Become a Billionaire in Just One Draw!
The Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday has reached a record-breaking jackpot of over $1 billion, making it the third-largest prize in the game's history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This has led to a surge in ticket sales.
