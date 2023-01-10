SAN DIEGO — A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car. Escondido Police received reports around 9 p.m. of a woman who kidnapped her children in the City of Menifee and was leading local authorities in the area on a chase and that the woman was headed towards the San Diego County area.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO