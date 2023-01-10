ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Teen Wounded in Shooting During Brawl at Teralta East Apartment Complex

A brawl in front of a Teralta East apartment complex escalated Friday into a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to a report of a group of about 10 youths fighting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

