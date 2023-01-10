Read full article on original website
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
San Diego Channel
Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed at Escondido Intersection by Pickup Truck
A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday. The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead...
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Man in San Diego Wounded from Shots Fired Through His Front Door
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
32 packages of counterfeit pills found during North County traffic stop: SDSO
A man was arrested during a North County traffic stop on Friday after authorities discovered narcotics in the fuel tank of a vehicle, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight
SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation. Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m....
Times of San Diego
Teen Wounded in Shooting During Brawl at Teralta East Apartment Complex
A brawl in front of a Teralta East apartment complex escalated Friday into a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to a report of a group of about 10 youths fighting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police: Woman kidnaps her children in Menifee; leads police on pursuit to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — A woman led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit at high speeds across multiple counties with her kids in the car. Escondido Police received reports around 9 p.m. of a woman who kidnapped her children in the City of Menifee and was leading local authorities in the area on a chase and that the woman was headed towards the San Diego County area.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
Victim of Weekend San Marcos Stabbing Dies in Hospital; Suspect in Custody
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Dispute among large group in City Heights leads to shooting, 1 teen hospitalized
San Diego Police say shots rang out during an argument involving a large group of people in City Heights and it resulted in a teenage boy being struck by gunfire.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Mission Bay identified
A homeless man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mission Bay on Dec. 30 has been identified by authorities.
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
Man identified in Encinitas hit-and-run crash
A San Diego man has been identified as the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Encinitas on New Year’s Day.
