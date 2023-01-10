ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

solancochronicle.com

Johnny Dale Coldiron, 71, of Oxford died Thursday, January 5

Johnny Dale Coldiron, 71, of Oxford, PA passed away peacefully after a long 7 ½ year-long battle with prostate cancer on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with his family and best friends surrounding him. He was the husband of Patti Cooke Coldiron with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
OXFORD, PA
solancochronicle.com

Linda K. Kennedy, 84, of West Grove died Thursday, January 5

Linda K. Kennedy, 84, of West Grove, PA, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. She was the wife of the late Gerald Kennedy. Born in Sylmar, MD she was the daughter of the late Willard and Emily Townsend Kirk. Linda was retired from Sears...
WEST GROVE, PA
solancochronicle.com

Lydia S. Glick, infant, died Friday, January 6

Lydia S. Glick, 3 day old infant daughter of Ezra B. and Rebecca F. Glick of 2015 Furniss Road, Drumore, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Nemours Children's Hospital. Surviving besides her parents are 5 siblings: David, Sadie, Salomie, Anna, Samuel, paternal grandparents: David and Lydia Glick of Holtwood, maternal grandparents: Abner and Salomie Glick of Quarryville, paternal great grandparents: Ezra and Elizabeth Beiler, and maternal great grandparents: Lizzie Glick, Jacob and Sadie Fisher. ​
DRUMORE, PA
solancochronicle.com

Melvin G. Esh, infant, died Friday, January 6

Melvin G. Esh, infant son of Reuben S. & Elizabeth K. Glick Esh, of 115 Arcadia Trace Road, Peach Bottom PA, was born and passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the York Hospital. Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings: Rebekah G., Martha G. and David G. Esh...
PEACH BOTTOM, PA

