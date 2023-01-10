ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service

Today (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies. MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand – part of Amazon’s acquisition of...
‘The Last of Us’ Premieres on HBO

The Last of Us, a drama based on the PlayStation video game, debuts on HBO Sunday, January 15. There are nine episodes. The series takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival,” according to HBO.

