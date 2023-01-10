ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW says rolling blackouts hit everyone equally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though the deep freeze that paralyzed Memphis and the Mid-South was weeks ago, some city leaders are still demanding answers from Memphis Light, Gas and Water. As Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are left with fresh memories of the recent deep freeze, the utility’s new president and CEO Doug McGowen was on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily South

Lisa Marie Presley Has Died

We are sad to report tonight that Memphis native Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has died. Lisa Marie was 54 years old. Her mother, Priscilla, confirmed the sad news in a statement provided to PEOPLE Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dozens of cars broken into outside Sysco warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of car break-ins was reported overnight at a warehouse in Southeast Memphis. On Monday night, thieves targeted the food distribution company Sysco on BF Goodrich Boulevard near Lamar. A worker tells us around 40 cars were broken into, all belonging to employees. Police say the suspect got away with several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
