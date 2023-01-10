Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it
After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WDIA announces radio station’s first woman program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary radio station WDIA has a new but familiar leader on its roster. On Wednesday, the Memphis-based station announced Tracy Bethea as its first female program director. Bethea started her radio career at WDIA — dubbed “The Heart & Soul of Memphis” — as a teenager....
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
Investigation into potentially cancer causing chemicals coming from South Memphis facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For people in South Memphis, there’s a chance that air pollution is killing them. The Sterilization Services of Tennessee facility emits a chemical called ethylene oxide, a solution used to clean medical equipment. Up until recently, the EPA did not deem ethylene oxide as harmful.
Memphis church vandalized twice in one month, pastor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church was vandalized just days into the new year, and it wasn’t the first time recently. Now the hunt is underway to find out who was behind the break-in. “Everything was broken. Anything that could have been broken was broken. It was demolished...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Deadly double shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MLGW says rolling blackouts hit everyone equally
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even though the deep freeze that paralyzed Memphis and the Mid-South was weeks ago, some city leaders are still demanding answers from Memphis Light, Gas and Water. As Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are left with fresh memories of the recent deep freeze, the utility’s new president and CEO Doug McGowen was on […]
The Daily South
Lisa Marie Presley Has Died
We are sad to report tonight that Memphis native Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has died. Lisa Marie was 54 years old. Her mother, Priscilla, confirmed the sad news in a statement provided to PEOPLE Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Dozens of cars broken into outside Sysco warehouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of car break-ins was reported overnight at a warehouse in Southeast Memphis. On Monday night, thieves targeted the food distribution company Sysco on BF Goodrich Boulevard near Lamar. A worker tells us around 40 cars were broken into, all belonging to employees. Police say the suspect got away with several […]
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
