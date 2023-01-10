ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

TAPinto.net

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Phillipsburg Remains Undefeated with Win Over Warren Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - John Wargo and Gavin Hawk came up with much-needed pins and 157-pounder Liam Packer sealed the victory with a technical fall in the final bout of the night as Phillipsburg defeated Warren Hills, 31-22, in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match between undefeated teams in the Stateliners gymnasium. Warren Hills, which ended a 33-match losing streak to P’burg in a 35-15 victory last season, was seeking back-to-back wins over the ‘Liners for the first time since 1989-90. “This shows you we have the heart to have a fantastic season,” Wargo said after Phillipsburg won eight of the 14 bouts....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Services set for Centenary University’s first lady who died in Hackettstown hit-and-run crash

Services are set to remember Centenary University’s first lady who died following a hit-and-run accident last weekend in Hackettstown. Jeanne Murphy, wife of university President Bruce Murphy, was struck about 7:30 a.m. this past Saturday along Reese Avenue near First Avenue, Hackettstown Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Murphy, 70, was on her morning walk at the time of the incident, the university had said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton controller announces 2023 re-election campaign

Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announced Thursday his bid for re-election to a second four-year term. The elected position provides oversight of city finances. Heagele was first elected after he ran unopposed as a Democrat in the 2019 election. Heagele was Easton’s finance director, an appointed position within the city...
EASTON, PA
94.5 PST

Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ

Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

