This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Phillipsburg Remains Undefeated with Win Over Warren Hills
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - John Wargo and Gavin Hawk came up with much-needed pins and 157-pounder Liam Packer sealed the victory with a technical fall in the final bout of the night as Phillipsburg defeated Warren Hills, 31-22, in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match between undefeated teams in the Stateliners gymnasium. Warren Hills, which ended a 33-match losing streak to P’burg in a 35-15 victory last season, was seeking back-to-back wins over the ‘Liners for the first time since 1989-90. “This shows you we have the heart to have a fantastic season,” Wargo said after Phillipsburg won eight of the 14 bouts....
Big duals cause big changes in team wrestling rankings
The last week’s outstanding series of dual meets have had a major impact on the wrestling team rankings. Bethlehem Catholic defended the top spot with a solid 29-23 defeat of No. 2 Notre Dame and 40-8 triumph over Easton. Phillipsburg’s 31-22 win over Warren Hills kept those teams in place.
Phillipsburg top local team in NJWWA state poll
Phillipsburg’s impressive 31-22 win over Warren Hills kept the Stateliners in the top 10 of this week’s state poll by the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA). The unbeaten Stateliners (6-0) are ranked No. 9 this week. They are the No. 3 public school.
Palmerton girls soccer made program history with O’Brien in charge
The Palmerton girls soccer team entered this season without ever winning a championship. In the Colonial League title game, the Blue Bombers had a chance to hoist its first trophy if they could get past three-time defending league champions Northwestern, which beat Palmerton 4-0 in the regular season.
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
Northwestern girls basketball rolls to win over Bangor thanks to 26-0 run
The Bangor girls basketball team cut Northwestern’s 17-point lead in the first half down to nine points with 47 seconds left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by sophomore Avery Nelson. Could it be a sign of things to come after halftime on Monday night? No way. The...
This Is Mercer County, NJ’s Most Underrated Town
I’ve lived in Mercer County, NJ my entire life and of course, when you bring someone who isn’t from the area there are a few places you go. The first is obviously Princeton. There are such amazing things to do in Princeton for the locals, let alone someone...
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County
An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a Hunterdon County apartment fire that evacuated half a dozen units overnight, authorities said.The Lambertville police and fire departments were called to the blaze at the South Hunterdon Apartments at 181 N. Main Street jus…
New Phillipsburg pool walls and bottom are sprayed, not poured (PHOTOS)
It wasn’t swimming weather, as jets of wet concrete about the same hue as the gray January sky were sprayed over a framework of rebar Tuesday. But the start of the shotcrete installation marked a milestone in getting the delayed public pool in Phillipsburg’s Walters Park ready for warmer months.
Services set for Centenary University’s first lady who died in Hackettstown hit-and-run crash
Services are set to remember Centenary University’s first lady who died following a hit-and-run accident last weekend in Hackettstown. Jeanne Murphy, wife of university President Bruce Murphy, was struck about 7:30 a.m. this past Saturday along Reese Avenue near First Avenue, Hackettstown Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Murphy, 70, was on her morning walk at the time of the incident, the university had said.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
Northampton County district attorney launches campaign for second term
Northampton County’s district attorney announced Thursday he’s running for re-election. For District Attorney Terence Houck to keep his office, he’ll have to fend off a challenge from retired Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta. Both are Democrats and will face each other in the May primary. Houck, 66,...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 12/18/2022-1/1/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
Easton controller announces 2023 re-election campaign
Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announced Thursday his bid for re-election to a second four-year term. The elected position provides oversight of city finances. Heagele was first elected after he ran unopposed as a Democrat in the 2019 election. Heagele was Easton’s finance director, an appointed position within the city...
N.J. getaway home owned by the Rittenhouse and Roebling families is for sale
The bucolic Red Bridge Farm in Stockton historically has been used as a second home, a weekend escape, by its owners over the years — most notably in the 1960s through the 1980s, when philanthropist and pioneering banker Mary G. Roebling held parties and entertained prominent guests at the 16-acre spread in Hunterdon County.
Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ
Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.
The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
