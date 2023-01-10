PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - John Wargo and Gavin Hawk came up with much-needed pins and 157-pounder Liam Packer sealed the victory with a technical fall in the final bout of the night as Phillipsburg defeated Warren Hills, 31-22, in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match between undefeated teams in the Stateliners gymnasium. Warren Hills, which ended a 33-match losing streak to P’burg in a 35-15 victory last season, was seeking back-to-back wins over the ‘Liners for the first time since 1989-90. “This shows you we have the heart to have a fantastic season,” Wargo said after Phillipsburg won eight of the 14 bouts....

