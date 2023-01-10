Read full article on original website
CATCH 22 Day 14 John Gregory Lukasik
It’s day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today the Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating 62-year-old John Gregory Lukasik. In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims' consent and all were posted without consent. He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the.
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices. Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely.
Student of the Week, Jan 13, 2023
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize second grader Cliodhna Rotteger of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending January 13, 2023. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. Cliodhna Rotteger, a second grade in Mrs....
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit. The Town of Prescott Valley Finance Department is pleased to announce the results of its annual fiscal year audit, which earned an “unmodified opinion,” the highest standard that can be awarded through the audit process. An unmodified opinion...
Embry-Riddle Announces Spring 2023 Shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA—Tickets are now on sale for Spring 2023 shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, located on the Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus at 3700 Willow Creek Road. The Planetarium has a new ticketing system that will allow you to select your seats in advance for upcoming shows. Shows are open to the public most Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. For details, or to get your tickets today, go to: https://prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.
