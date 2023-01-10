It’s day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today the Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating 62-year-old John Gregory Lukasik. In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims' consent and all were posted without consent. He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the.

CLARKDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO