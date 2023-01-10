ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAGA Buffoons Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dead After COVID Hospitalization, Twitter States The Obvious

By Robert Longfellow
 5 days ago

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


We couldn’t make this up with we tried. Lynette Hardaway of the infamous MAGA-loving and Black self-hating duo Diamond & Silk has passed away.

It was Donald Trump himself who announced her passing via a post on his Truth Social Network.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” wrote Cheeto.

For those of you who may be interested, Hardaway was Diamond.

Trump added, “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

We’d safely bet Trump didn’t actually write that himself. About a month ago, Hardaway was hospitalized after coming down with COVID-19. Ironically, it was Diamond & Silk’s spewing of COVID-19 disinformation—they are anti-vaxxers—that got them booted from right-wing network FOX News back in 2020. So this makes Hardaway just the latest celeb or noteworthy anti-vaxxer to reportedly die from what they called a “hoax”—that being COVID-19.

Reactions to Hardaway’s passing span from indifference to potent slander. The MAGA crowd has the sads, but you can’t really trust that they have actual feelings, respectfully.

“Diamond —of the right-wing, Trump- loving duo Diamond and Silk— has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines,” tweeted political activist and professor Mark Lamont Hill. “You cannot script this stuff.”

Also worth noting, the grift is already in effect.

Peep more reactions to Hardaway’s untimely passing in the gallery.

The post MAGA Buffoons Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dead After COVID Hospitalization, Twitter States The Obvious appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Allegedly.

Easy guess who this guy votes for.

