Two Boys, 12, 13 Charged With Felony Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., troopers responded to Centerville Road in the area of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Make Arrest In Saturday Shooting In Townsend

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned Vangorder engaged in a verbal argument with a 28-year-old male acquaintance at the residence.
TOWNSEND, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges

Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland

The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

firststateupdate.com

Police: Bear Man Linked To 10 Residental Burglaries In Newark

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 39-year-old, Jeffrey Snavely of Bear in reference to multiple burglaries that occurred in Newark. Officials said during August, October, and November of 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple burglaries in the Timberlane Trailer Park community in Newark. The investigations revealed that a suspect was entering trailers and sheds and removing miscellaneous property.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning

Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident

Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday

A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Woman killed, 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, cops say

A woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a pickup late Wednesday in Pennsauken, officials said. Grace Lopez, 19, of Woodlynne, died following the 11:40 p.m. crash in the area of River Road and Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said. Lopez was a passenger, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was in the car or the truck.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ

