firststateupdate.com
Two Boys, 12, 13 Charged With Felony Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., troopers responded to Centerville Road in the area of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Make Arrest In Saturday Shooting In Townsend
Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned Vangorder engaged in a verbal argument with a 28-year-old male acquaintance at the residence.
Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
YAHOO!
Man taken into police custody after 80-year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in Seaford
An 80-year-old woman was carjacked and kidnapped in Seaford on Friday morning, according to the Seaford Police Department. It happened around 9:56 a.m. in the driveway outside her home. Police said she was approached, physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle by a man. The man, who has yet to...
fox29.com
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges
Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday evening. We’re told police responded to the unit block of Stevenson Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but a short time later, learned that a 20-year-old male had walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was reportedly unable to communicate well with officers due to his injured and was transferred to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bear Man Linked To 10 Residental Burglaries In Newark
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 39-year-old, Jeffrey Snavely of Bear in reference to multiple burglaries that occurred in Newark. Officials said during August, October, and November of 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple burglaries in the Timberlane Trailer Park community in Newark. The investigations revealed that a suspect was entering trailers and sheds and removing miscellaneous property.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
WGMD Radio
Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning
Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
WBOC
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident
Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday
A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen in Baltimore City on Saturday night, according to authorities.The ambulance was later recovered, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ following the theft.The incident is now under investigation, he said. WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Woman killed, 4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, cops say
A woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a pickup late Wednesday in Pennsauken, officials said. Grace Lopez, 19, of Woodlynne, died following the 11:40 p.m. crash in the area of River Road and Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said. Lopez was a passenger, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was in the car or the truck.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
