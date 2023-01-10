ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlin County, SD

mykxlg.com

Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County

A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
amazingmadison.com

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday

The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
gowatertown.net

Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD

