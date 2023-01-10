Read full article on original website
mykxlg.com
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County
A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
gowatertown.net
Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
dakotanewsnow.com
Twins Winter Caravan celebrating Thielbar & Olivas’ with stops in Brookings & Hitchcock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins like to emphasize that South Dakota is a big part of “Twins Territory”. This year they’re showing some of their South Dakota roots as they make their Winter Caravan throughout the upper midwest. The Minnesota Twins will...
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backseat To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
