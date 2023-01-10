Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Annette Theresa Murphey
Annette Theresa Murphey, 95, of Ocala, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Annette was born Mar. 23, 1927, in Pawtucket, RI, to Alfred Beaupre and Rhea Gauvin. She married Arthur T. Murphey and moved to Florida, settling in Ocala in the early ’50s. Annette was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for 66 years. She retired from Martin Mariette Ocala after a career spanning 20 years and remained close to many of her work associates after retiring.
ocala-news.com
Joanne W. Rhodes
Joanne W. Rhodes, age 79, of Silver Springs, Fl passed away on Saturday January 7th, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943, in Oxford, PA to the late William & Bessie Albright. Joanne loved to garden, she had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved to crochet, making blankets and scarves for family and friends and for children which she donated to support organizations. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and she will be dearly missed.
ocala-news.com
Salvatore Biondi
Salvatore Biondi, 98, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Sal was born on May 18, 1924, in Rome, NY to the late John & Celestine Biondi. Sal graduated from Rome Free Academy & served in the US Army during WW II. On May 4, 1946, Sal...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
ocala-news.com
Jeffrey B. Stroup
Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters extinguish small fire inside Wendy’s
A small fire ignited inside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Ocala on Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the Wendy’s located at 3155 N Pine Avenue due to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crew members found a small fire that...
ocala-news.com
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County hires new CEO
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has a new chief executive officer (CEO). After conducting a nationwide search, the nonprofit organization announced this week that Carrie Theall has been hired as CEO. Robert Colen, Chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC), stated, “We are excited to...
ocala-news.com
Cool Winter Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out the cool colors in this winter sunset over the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s New Year, New Me 5K race returns to Carney Island on January 28
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s New Year, New Me 5K race will return in two weeks to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Alligator On Log At Silver Springs State Park
This alligator was spotted on a log while paddling at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating shooting on SW 1st Street
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred on SW 1st Street this morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot near the 1700 block of SW 1st Street in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being caught driving stolen U-Haul pickup truck
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was spotted driving a U-Haul pickup truck that had been reported stolen. On Monday, January 9, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Belleview Police Department officer responded to Summerfield Sales located at 11655 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview in reference to the theft of a U-Haul rental truck.
ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
Comments / 0