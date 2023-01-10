ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
People

Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen

The Princess of Wales may not have stepped out in a pair of Ugg boots like tons of other celebrities, but she did raise the suede boot standard. On December 25, Kate Middleton, along with her husband and kids, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. As usual, the Princess looked festive in an olive green coat dress and hat, along with coordinating accessories. She matched her brown clutch to her brown gloves, which of course, matched her (drumroll, please!) chocolate brown suede boots.
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Marries Bohemian Style With Winter Dress Codes in Colorful Maxi Skirt & Bold Hiking Boots

Kate Hudson gave a cozy outfit a vibrant touch in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the “Almost Famous” star uploaded a photo of herself enjoying a snowy getaway. The new image sees the award-winning actress standing in a kitchen with a coffee mug in her hand. “G’mornin” Hudson captioned the post along with two snow emojis and a coffee cup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)   The Fabletics founder made sure to bundle up for the chilly temperatures, however she added a bold and unexpected twist. For the occasion, Hudson wore a bold cobalt blue...
In Style

Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say

I hate to admit that I wear leggings for every outfit — in fact, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair that stays put and doesn’t break the bank. While it’s true some of my favorite pairs for running errands and a night out are from high-end brands like Lululemon and Beyond Yoga, I’ve found a $25 pair I’m obsessed with that are just as good: Enter The Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants.
ETOnline.com

The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 50% off with rare deals during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
The Oregonian

Shop the Tory Burch semi-annual sale on shoes, purses, clothing, going on now

This winter, shop the Tory Burch semi-annual sale for your cold-weather fashion solutions. From heeled boots, dresses, and accessories to hiking shoes, purses, and tote bags, save big on elegant must-haves for the season. If you’re looking for something that will easily transition from Winter to Spring, shop their Jessa Woven Loafers, currently around $100 off, or the Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress, perfect for layers or wearing by itself. But don’t delay, this sale is going on now and sizes will not be restocked once they sell out.
goodmorningamerica.com

Sephora's skin care sale is on -- shop new deals up to 50% off

Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora. Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!. Shop deals by day below.
Well+Good

Start the New Year on the Right Foot With the Best Podiatrist-Approved Shoes of 2022

The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
goodmorningamerica.com

New beauty products to try in the new year from Sephora, Ulta and more

With new beauty products launching every day, it can get overwhelming to keep track of what's worth trying. To help sort through the new products out there, we've compiled a list of items we have our eyes on. Scroll down to shop everything from fragrance to hair care. By clicking...
People

Mindy Kaling Announced Her Show's Move to Netflix in a Parade of Colorful Dresses — Including This Preppy Style

Jennifer Lopez also sported a collared dress recently Winter just got a lot more colorful thanks to Mindy Kaling.  The actress and producer is brightening things up with a parade of vibrant dresses on Instagram. In a new post, she announced that every season of her beloved show The Mindy Project would be available to stream on Netflix in January, and we couldn't help but notice her collection of dazzling dresses. As she announced the details of her show's big move, the star switched between various coats, dresses, and...
KGET 17

Best yoga pants with pockets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga pants are perfect for exercising, but it’s frustrating when you don’t have a pocket to hold your phone, keys or other essentials. You can solve this problem by purchasing yoga pants with pockets. The pockets on yoga...
TheDailyBeast

Lululemon Dropped a Chic Lunar New Year-inspired Athleisure Line This Week and Items Are Already Selling Out

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The Daily Beast readers love Lululemon–maybe it’s the sporty yet stylish designs, the high-performance fit, or perhaps the way booties look fabulous in the brand’s leggings (... who knows? betting on the latter, though). Lululemon’s latest launch is Lunar New Year-inspired and, honestly, some of the prettiest releases to date from the brand.I favor the color red and love the bunny designs, so naturally, I think the looks are stunning. The deep red is universally flattering, with some pieces in a burgundy print. Favorite...

