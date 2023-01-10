ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Tindol Subaru will have a new home in 2023

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
An empty lot will be filled with new cars in early 2023.

Tindol Subaru plans to move away from its Ford store and occupy the corner lot at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Redbud Drive by the end of February, said Natalie Tindol, who owns both dealerships.

"It's going to allow us to take care of our customers so much better," said Tindol. "Subaru is such an awesome brand and they are very community oriented and nationally the brand is growing because of that."

McKenney-Salinas Honda operated from that space for years until moving to the former Toys R Us spot in nearby Franklin Square in 2020.

Tindol has operated the Subaru dealership alongside her Ford dealership, located about 2.5 miles west on Franklin Boulevard, for several years. Ford-buyers are mostly interested in trucks, SUVs and Mustangs, while the Subaru customer favors the crossover vehicle and four-wheel drive options, Tindol said.

And Tindol has helped make Gastonia Subaru one of the top six dealerships in the nation for the Japanese auto manufacturer, she said.

"We don't necessarily want to be the biggest, but we do want to be the best," she said.

Tindol will transfer some workers to the new shop, but plans to hire up to 10 additional sales and service employees, she said.

"It's such a good fit for us," Tindol said. "Customers love their vehicles and we love taking care of them and their vehicles."

While Tindol expects to have the new dealership open by the end of February, some construction work will continue at the site until June 2023, she said.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@Gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

